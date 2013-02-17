The 20 Companies With The Happiest Interns

Photo: Glassdoor
Landing a good internship is a strategic way to jumpstart your career.To help you find the right one, career community site Glassdoor analysed thousands of intern reviews and published a list of the highest-rated internships.
“This list specifically targets job seekers hoping to get their foot in the door at companies they might like to work at someday, and gives them a snapshot of which companies other interns appreciate working at most,” Scott Dobroski, Glassdoor’s community expert, told us.
To qualify, these companies had to have at least 20 intern reviews posted on Glassdoor and currently be hiring interns.
Company Rating: 4.0
What interns think:
Pro: 'Flexibility and work/life balance is unmatched. Free movie tickets, tickets to amusement park, free frequent lunches, great gym, free train pass, lot of intern events with free food, pays for your tuition.' -- Cisco Intern (San Jose, CA)
Con: 'Since its a big organisation, promotions and increments are not very frequent and can take time. But again, if you are talented and hardworking, you will get promotions and increments for sure.' -- Cisco Intern (San Jose, CA)
Company Rating: 4.0
What interns think:
Pro: 'Very friendly people, nothing is ever too much and people always willing to help. Also given a deal of responsibility for a junior position.' -- KPMG Intern (London, England)
Con: 'Systems are very complicated when first join. Often not clear what work is meant to be completed by when, can sometimes be sprung upon you.' -- KPMG Intern (London, England)
Company Rating: 4.1
What interns think:
Pro: 'Fast paced, impactful technology, fun intern activities.' -- Intel Intern (Santa Clara, CA)
Con: 'Manager and mentor were too busy, my project didn't start until the 3rd week of the internship due to disorganization.' -- Intel Intern (Santa Clara, CA)
Company Rating: 4.1
What Interns think:
Pro: 'You are treated very nicely, taken out to lunches/dinners, become immersed in different work and no day is the same. Very good pay!' -- Former Assurance Intern (Florham Park, NJ)
Con: 'If you are offered a position then you are one of the best that means you are working with a lot of very talented people so you can get easily out-shinned by your peers while in other companies you could be the leader.' -- Former Assurrance Intern (Florham Park, NJ)
Company Rating: 4.1
What interns think:
Pro: 'Very helpful coworkers. Got me involved in interesting projects that were relevant to where I wanted to take my career.' -- GE Intern (location n/a)
Con: 'It is a pretty large company, so projects don't move as quickly as in smaller companies and it's hard to see all the aspects of the projects you are working on.' -- GE Intern (location n/a)
Company Rating: 4.1
What interns think:
Pro: 'A wonderful work environment. Learned a lot about sales had the opportunity to work really hard and make a good amount of money as a college intern.' -- Nordstrom Intern (Bethesda, MD)
Con: 'I would have loved to stay with the company and move throughout however you have to work your way throughout the company. They hire everything within which could be seen as a pro or a con.' -- Nordstrom Intern (Bethesda, MD)
Company Rating: 4.2
What interns think:
Pro: 'All people are helpful. We create products that impact the world. During my 3-month internship, I learned more than one academic year in college.' -- Programming intern (Redmond, WA)
Con: 'Not very clear on what you are supposed to do, minimal training.' -- Microsoft intern (Knoxville, TN)
Company Rating: 4.2
What interns think:
Pro: 'As an intern, housing and transportation is provided.' -- Qualcomm Intern (La Jolla, CA)
Con: 'Very quick pace, need to be very bright to keep up.' -- Qualcomm Intern (La Jolla, CA)
Company Rating: 4.2
What interns think:
Pro: 'Incredibly smart and helpful co-workers. Great compensation and benefits. Amazing career opportunities. Real and meaningful projects as an intern.' -- Customer Business Development Intern (location n/a)
Con: 'You don't know your work location until two months before work starts. Meaning that you have to accept a job offer without knowing where you will be placed.' -- Customer Business Development Intern (location n/a)
Company Rating: 4.6
Pro: 'The Best Internship I've ever had. Great food. Great People. I really enjoyed working there.' -- Software Engineer Intern (Bellevue, WA)
Con: 'If you are not an engineer, product manager, or manager, Google may not be the most prestigious or well-paying company to work for.' -- Google Intern (New York, NY)
