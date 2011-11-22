The Super-Committee Is Failing, And That's A Major Problem For These 15 Companies

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The bi-partisan 12 member super committee has signaled that it will fail to agree on a deal to cut $1.2 trillion from the federal deficit. Automatic cuts are now expected to kick off starting 2013.What’s worrisome is that these automatic spending cuts are centered on two key areas: defence spending and healthcare.



We drew on a Bank of America report and pulled together 15 S&P 500 companies with the most exposure to the U.S. government.

As it turns out, defence companies and healthcare companies are represented heavily on this list.

So it’s no surprise that Boeing, for example. which generates 43% of sales from the government, is down by over 4% today.

Bank of America predicts that defence will take $492 billion hit and Medicare will take a $123 billion hit in the next decade.

