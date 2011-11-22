The Super-Committee Is Failing, And That's A Major Problem For These 15 Companies

Photo: Wikimedia Commons
The bi-partisan 12 member super committee has signaled that it will fail to agree on a deal to cut $1.2 trillion from the federal deficit. Automatic cuts are now expected to kick off starting 2013.What’s worrisome is that these automatic spending cuts are centered on two key areas: defence spending and healthcare.
We drew on a Bank of America report and pulled together 15 S&P 500 companies with the most exposure to the U.S. government.
As it turns out, defence companies and healthcare companies are represented heavily on this list.
So it’s no surprise that Boeing, for example. which generates 43% of sales from the government, is down by over 4% today.
Bank of America predicts that defence will take $492 billion hit and Medicare will take a $123 billion hit in the next decade.
U.S. government exposure: 47% of sales
Tenet Healthcare Corp is an investor-owned health-care delivery systems company with hospitals and outpatient centres across America.
U.S. government exposure: 50% of sales
Vulcan Materials is involved in the production, distribution and sale of construction materials. Its products include crushed stone, sand, and gravel.
U.S. government exposure: 50% of sales
Thermal imaging systems manufacturer FLIR Systems is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.
U.S. government exposure: 55% of sales
Life Technologies is a global biotechnology company which provides equipment and services to researchers especially in genetics.
U.S. government exposure: 61% of sales
Aerospace company Rockwell Collins provides aviation and information technology systems and services to governments and aircraft manufacturers.
U.S. government exposure: 66% of sales
Health care company DaVita that specialised in kidney care. DaVita is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.
U.S. government exposure: 72% of sales
U.S. defence conglomerate General Dynamics Corp. is the fifth largest defence contractor in the world.
U.S. government exposure: 75% of sales
Harris Corp. is an international communications equipment company that makes wireless equipment, electronic systems and antennas for government, defence and commercial sectors.
U.S. government exposure: 77% of sales
Health insurance company Humana Inc. operates in the U.S. and Western Europe. It has over 11.5 million customers in the U.S..
U.S. government exposure: 80% of sales
DeVry Inc. is a corporation that runs for-profit higher education institutions including DeVry University.
U.S. government exposure: 83% of sales
L-3 Communications supplies communications-related products to the Department of defence, Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Government intelligence agencies, NASA and aerospace contractors among others.
U.S. government exposure: 84% of sales
Global aerospace, defence and global security company Lockheed Martin is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.
U.S. government exposure: 88%
American defence contractor Raytheon is the world's largest producer of guided missiles. It focuses on weapons, and military and commercial electronics.
U.S. government exposure: 92% of sales
Northrop Grumman is an American global aerospace defence technology company headquartered in Falls Church, Virginia.
U.S. government exposure: 97%
defence contractor SAIC which provides scientific, engineering, systems integration and technical services to the U.S. Department of defence, Homeland Security and other government agencies.
