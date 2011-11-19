15 Companies That Will Get Smashed If The Government Cuts Spending

Photo: Mark Wilson / Getty Images

The Super Committee has until next week to propose a plan that would make $1.2 trillion in deficit cuts over the next decade. If it fails to do so, automatic cuts will kick-off in 2013 which will affect defence and Medicaid.We drew on a Bank of America report to put together 15 companies with the most exposure to the U.S. government. The health care and defence sectors receive the biggest chunk of their revenues from the government.



Less than 10% of S&P 500 revenues come from the U.S. government. 35% of S&P 500 government exposure is for defence, while 40% is to health care. If automatic funding cuts kick-in, Bank of America predicts that defence will take $492 billion hit and Medicare will take a $123 billion hit in the next decade.

