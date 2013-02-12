18 Of The Best Perks At Top Employers

Photo: Ella73TV2 via YouTube
Top companies usually have one thing in common: killer perks for their workers.We recently released our list of the 50 Best Employers In America, based on exclusive data from PayScale. The companies that made this list know the value of rewarding their employees, and they do it in some of the coolest ways possible.
From indoor climbing walls to bowling alleys, here are awesome perks from 18 companies that made our Best Employers list.
PayScale ranking: 52
The soup company believes wholeheartedly in the well-being of its employees, who receive 100 per cent healthcare coverage, free flu shots, healthy cooking lessons, and subsidized costs on healthy meal options in the company cafeteria.
Campbell also has on-site fitness centres and day care centres, as well as a full kindergarten program, after school program for kids six to 12 years old, and a lactation room for nursing mothers.
PayScale ranking: 29
Cisco's LifeConnections Health centre is more than just a fitness centre; it also offers primary care, physical therapy, and acupuncture.
The company believes in supporting a healthy work-life balance, and provides employees with telecommuting technologies like data and voice services to create a home office experience.
PayScale ranking: 76
All new hires at General Mills immediately receive three weeks paid vacation, and the number only goes up every year the employees are with the company. They can opt not only for life insurance, but also auto and home insurance.
General Mills respects employees' needs for flexibility and offers flexible work arrangements when it comes to start and end times or the need to telecommute. The flexibility extends toward office space as well, as the company has begun to adopt the FUSE (Flexible User Shared Environment) program, where employees can sit and work wherever they want in the corporate headquarters.
PayScale ranking: 89
Hershey offers its employees a wide range of health and life benefits. Employees receive immediate eligibility for 401(k) contribution, which the company will match.
Those who wish to continue their educations can be reimbursed for tuition, and those who wish to get in shape can be reimbursed for gym memberships and receive discounts for Weight Watchers. But employees may want to opt for low-cost membership to the Hershey-operated fitness centres, which is available not just to employees but also to their spouses and dependents over 18.
Boeing gives its employees 12 paid holidays and a winter recess between Christmas and New Year's Day.
PayScale ranking: 16
New employees won't feel alone at Boeing, which connects new hires through the REACH program and gets them involved in community-oriented projects. Boeing also encourages growth within the company, and employees looking to move up the ladder can participate in the Learning Together Program to gain the skills they need for upward mobility.
PayScale ranking: 18
At the family company Johnson & Johnson, 12,000 employees have access to a concierge service that will see to it that their chores get done. This ranges from returning overdue library books to making sure your dry cleaning gets picked up on time.
'To make the best products for your family, we need the best people in our company family,' according to the company website. Also available are childcare for parent employees, and paid sabbaticals.
PayScale ranking: 171
Mattel is devoted to the happiness and futures of employees' children. The toy company has its own non-profit organisation--The Mattel Children's Foundation--that offers volunteer opportunities to Mattel employees.
Employees can also take advantage of a program that defrays the cost of adopting a child and a policy that offers 16 hours of paid time off for school-related absences like parent-teacher conferences or field trips. And the children will love that their parents get discounts on toys sold by Mattel.
PayScale ranking: 14
The Microsoft Corporation gives new parents at the company generous maternity and paternity leave, but what sets Microsoft apart from other companies in this regard is that the leave is paid, rather than unpaid.
Microsoft also provides a network of support systems, such as mentoring programs and health care coverage for Applied behavioural Analysis therapy, which treats autism. Microsoft is the first major corporation to offer this benefit.
PayScale ranking: 168
The truck and vehicle manufacturing company shows loyalty to its employees through extensive training and advancement opportunities. Trainings can be instructor-led, web-based or video-based, and the company also offers tuition reimbursement for advanced degrees.
They list job opportunities specifically for internal candidates, and host a Rotational Engineer Program that gives engineers the ability to learn multiple skills in a variety of different units.
They also encourage employees to continue their educations, and offer tuition reimbursement.
PayScale ranking: 71
Chesapeake Energy Corp., one of the nation's biggest natural gas producers, offers free SCUBA certification to all its employees. And the on-site 72,000-square-foot fitness centre includes an Olympic-sized pool, a sand volleyball court, rock climbing wall, and a quarter-mile walking track.
PayScale ranking: 17
3M may be known for scotch tape and office products, but as an employer they are known for fair benefits. They offer the standard medical, dental, and vision health benefits, as well as life insurance and retirement, but they also offer benefits to same-sex couples in domestic partnerships.
This family-oriented company offers child and elder care consulting services, a smoking cessation program, weight management program reimbursement, stress management coaching, and a pharmacy, medical clinic and fitness centre on site.
PayScale ranking: 91
Southwest Airlines encourages employees to play as hard as they work, and they offer certain incentives to help them do just that. Southwest employees get free flights with Southwest and discounts with partners to make travelling easy. Friends and family get guest passes too. Discounts also extend to partnering hotels and car rental companies.
Employees can participate in annual fun events like the annual chilli cook-off contest, and the Halloween party in which Southwest turns their corporate office into the 'Haunted Headquarters.'
PayScale ranking: 31
Texas Instruments seeks to develop well-rounded employees through formal training to equip them with the skills they need to do their best work. The calculator company offers workplace flexibility and financial support to those who are receiving ongoing university education.
PayScale ranking: 90
TIAA-CREF wants to make sure their employees are taken care of in many ways. The financial company offers on-site medical services, full-time childcare at any Bright Horizons day care centre, and company-funded retirement savings.
Employees can also take advantage of the Corporate Athletic Program, which allows employees to play up to six sports on site.
TIAA-CREF is also committed to hiring veterans through their membership with the 100,000 Jobs Mission.
PayScale ranking: 62
Visa employees can participate in free group exercise classes; join sports teams, clubs, and intramurals; and receive discounted tickets to local recreation and entertainment venues like movie theatres, sports arenas, and amusement parks.
And for those employees who get to work by bike, car pool, or public transportation, Visa offers commuter benefits to reward them for their green efforts.
PayScale ranking: 8
Yahoo offers perks to its employees both in and out of the office. The Yahoo offices have on-site fitness centres with yoga, cardio-kickboxing, pilates and golf classes. The offices are also equipped with ergonomic support chairs for enhanced comfort.
Outside the office, Yahoo provides its employees with discounts to ski resorts and California theme parks, and Yahoo co-workers even take trips together. Recently a group from Yahoo Canada traveled down to the South Pole together.
