23 Companies With Employee Perks That Will Make You Jealous

Photo: Owen Thomas, Business Insider

Companies that make it on the best places to work lists usually have one thing in common: killer perks for their workers.Google even has its own culture czar whose goal is to ensure happiness among the company’s employees.



“Sometimes simply receiving a paycheck is not enough of an incentive to keep employees dedicated and focused,” Amelia Jenkinsin says in the Houston Chronicle.

From bocce courts to bowling alleys, these companies know the value of rewarding their employees, and they do it in some of the coolest ways possible.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.