23 Companies With Employee Perks That Will Make You Jealous

Companies that make it on the best places to work lists usually have one thing in common: killer perks for their workers.Google even has its own culture czar whose goal is to ensure happiness among the company’s employees.
“Sometimes simply receiving a paycheck is not enough of an incentive to keep employees dedicated and focused,” Amelia Jenkinsin says in the Houston Chronicle.
From bocce courts to bowling alleys, these companies know the value of rewarding their employees, and they do it in some of the coolest ways possible.
Chesapeake Energy Corp., one of the nation's biggest natural gas producers, offers free SCUBA certification to all its employees. And the on-site 72,000-square-foot fitness centre includes an Olympic-sized pool, a sand volleyball court, rock climbing wall, and a quarter-mile walking track.
DPR offers chiropractic and acupuncture insurance in addition to great medical, dental, and visual. Also available is a voluntary legal benefit plan, which can be used for issues like estate and life planning, consumer protection and family law.
Employees can also drink wine in all 17 of the California-based company's offices... except for its Austin, Texas location, which has a saloon, and enjoys Texas Hold 'Em tournaments
Cisco's LifeConnections Health centre isn't just a fitness centre, it also offers primary care, physical therapy, and acupuncture.
The company believes in supporting a healthy work-life balance, and provides employees with telecommuting technologies like data and voice services to create a home office experience.
Genentech, Fortune magazine's 2006 #1 workplace, provides dog-sitting for all its employees.
The offices also offer fresh espresso, coffee and tea in their 'campus break rooms.' They also have other on-site services like haircuts, weekly car washes, and discounts to local museums and attractions like Disneyland and the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk.
Integrated Archive Systems (IAS) is a data management firm in California that emphasises green solutions to corporate IT. Their employees get a green boost in the form of a $10,000 subsidy to purchase a hybrid vehicle.
The program, which began 2004, is being utilized by over half of IAS's employees.
The California software company wants its workers to take care of themselves, and offers some enticing incentives to ensure that they do so.
Most Intuit locations have a fitness centre on site, but they also provide a $650 fitness incentive per year for gym memberships or fitness class fees. For employees looking to continue their education, they can expect up to $5,000 per year for job- or career-related courses.
If that wasn't enough, employees can, depending upon location, look forward to dry cleaning services, yoga classes, onsite massage, and oil changes.
LoadSpring employees who have been working with the company for two years or longer receive $5,000, plus an extra week of vacation to travel overseas.
'It sends a message to all new hires and employees in the company that we care about you and want you to get out and see the United States from another vantage point,' Eric Leighton, founder and CEO, of LoadSpring Solutions tells Inc Magazine.
MillerCoors employees are encouraged to test the company products after hours. The on-site pubs in Chicago and Milwaukee offer 13 varieties of beer. For free.
Says one MillerCoors employee on Glassdoor.com, 'Free beer. Competitive wages... I really like the team atmosphere and the sense of inclusion as part of a 'family.''
NuStar sees to it that employees are well-taken care of when the retire, matching up to six per cent of contributions to their 401(k).
The corporate jet isn't just reserved for higher-ups; anyone can use it (even though it's reserved for emergencies only).
An employee notes on Glassdoor.com that he gets great pay, benefits, bonus, and stock options. 'It makes a difference when a company is trying to be the best,' he writes.
At Morningstar, they believe that even 'the little things count,' which is why the company provides employees with an egalitarian environment, free beverages, free bagels on Wednesday, and casual dress every day instead of a suit and tie.
The social gaming company responsible for Farmville, Cityville, and Words With Friends keeps its employees well-fed. Workers help themselves to free lunch, free dinner, and free snacks. Since games are their passion, relaxation lounges are chockful of Nintendo, arcade games, Xbox 360, and PS3 gaming systems.
Zynga's offices are dog-friendly, so employees can bring their best friends to work every day and never worry about finding a dog sitter. It definitely explains the dog logo a bit.
Wegmans recently launched a 24/7 health hotline and also offers their employees education scholarships. The company also provides employees with benefits like scheduling flexibility, retirement plans, medical expense reimbursements for dependents, adoption assistance, and employee assistance, including a smoking cessation program.
'We believe we can achieve our goals only if we fulfil the needs of our people,' the company says on its site.
At the family company S.C. Johnson, 12,000 employees have access to a concierge service that will see to it that their chores get done. This ranges from returning overdue library books to making sure your dry cleaning gets picked up on time.
'To make the best products for your family, we need the best people in our company family,' according to the company website. Also available are childcare for parent employees, and paid sabbaticals.
