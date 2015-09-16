46 companies where the interviews don't suck

Shutterstock You may actually enjoy interviewing at these places.

Interviewing for a job is rarely fun and almost never easy. But some companies make the experience more tolerable than others.

Jobs website Glassdoor just released its inaugural Candidates’ Choice Awards, which recognises employers with the highest percentage of job candidates who have reported a positive interview experience over the past year.

To determine the winners, Glassdoor relied solely on feedback from recent job candidates who shared their experiences and rated their interviews on Glassdoor. To be considered for the list, a company must have received at least 100 interview experience ratings from job candidates over the past year and each company’s positive interview experience percentage must have met or exceeded that of the average company on Glassdoor — which is 54%.

“For job seekers, this report helps them identify companies at a macro level with the best interview experience, according to job candidates — those who have actually gone through the process,” says Scott Dobroski, a Glassdoor spokesperson. “For employers, this report really helps them because it shows them, by industry, where job candidates report a positive interview experience. Employers can use this to see a company’s interview experience and better understand what job candidates are saying about them, and compare it against their own interview process, and identify where improvements can be made.”

Here are the top companies in 46 different industries:

Banks & Credit Unions: U.S. Bank gLASSDOOR Positive interview experience: 72% Neutral interview experience: 12% Negative interview experience: 13% Biotech & Pharmaceuticals: Johnson & Johnson Wikimedia Commons Positive interview experience: 69% Neutral interview experience: 16%

Negative interview experience: 11% Building & Personnel Services: Cintas Glassdoor Positive interview experience: 55% Neutral interview experience: 22%

Negative interview experience: 20% Consulting: Booz Allen Hamilton Glassdoor Positive interview experience: 69% Neutral interview experience: 10%

Negative interview experience: 18% Drug & Health Stores: Walgreens Wikipedia Positive interview experience: 65% Neutral interview experience: 19%

Negative interview experience: 14% Energy: SolarCity Glassdoor Positive interview experience: 63% Neutral interview experience: 14%

Negative interview experience: 22% Food & Beverage Manufacturing: Coca-Cola Company Scott Olson/Getty Positive interview experience: 67% Neutral interview experience: 13%

Negative interview experience: 18% Insurance Carriers: State Farm YouTube Positive interview experience: 68% Neutral interview experience: 14%

Negative interview experience: 13% Lending: Quicken Loans iTunes / Quicken.com Positive interview experience: 54% Neutral interview experience: 21%

Negative interview experience: 20% Movie Theatres: AMC Entertainment Ken Wolter/Shutterstock.com Positive interview experience: 69% Neutral interview experience: 19%

Negative interview experience: 9% Research & Development: Nielsen Glassdoor Positive interview experience: 63% Neutral interview experience: 16%

Negative interview experience: 16% Staffing & Outsourcing: Insight Global Glassdoor Positive interview experience: 63% Neutral interview experience: 15%

Negative interview experience: 19%

