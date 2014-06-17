15 Companies That Will Help Pay Your College Tuition

Starbucks announced late Sunday that it will provide free online education to thousands of its employees, including both full- and part-time workers.

While the retail giant’s College Achievement Plan is certainly remarkable, Starbucks isn’t the only company that offers great tuition assistance.

We compiled a list of companies that offer some of the most generous tuition reimbursement plans to their employees. Here’s a look:

Apple offers tuition reimbursement up to $US5,000.

AT&T provides up to $US5,250 in annual tuition aid for full-time employees. They can be reimbursed up to $US20,000 for courses leading to an undergraduate degree and $US25,000 for courses leading to a graduate degree.

Bank of America reimburses employees

up to $US5,250

for job-related courses or to fulfil a job-related degree program.

Boeing provides educational assistance for up to $US3,000.

Best Buy provides up to $US3,500 a year for undergraduate studies and $US5,250 for graduate-level coursework through its Tuition Assistance Program.

Chevron offers tuition reimbursement for up to 75% of employees’ educational pursuits.

Disney has a tuition assistance program that provides employees up to $US700 per credit unit, 100% reimbursement for their books, and up to $US100 per course for the cost of materials.

Ford has an Education Tuition Assistance Plan that provides tuition up to $US5,000 per year for courses leading to an associate’s degree, bachelor’s degree, master’s degree, or Ph.D.

Gap provides up to $US5,000 annually through its Tuition Reimbursement Program when employees take courses relevant to their current job or immediate career growth.

Home Depot will cover up to $US5,000 for all salaried associates and $US3,000 for full-time hourly associates who have been working at the company for at least a year to take courses related to their business.

Intel covers 100% of reimbursable costs, including tuition and textbooks. It also has an internal training organisation called Intel University that provides more than 7,000 courses.

Procter & Gamble will reimburse 80% of educational fees with a lifetime cap of $US40,000.

UPS offers tuition assistance to both full- and part-time employees. Since the program began in 1999, it has invested $US187 million in tuition assistance for approximately 113,000 college students.

Verizon Wireless has a tuition assistance program, LearningLink, which offers up to $US8,000 a year for full-time employees and $US4,000 for part-time.

Wells Fargo provides up to $US5,000 a year for eligible tuition expenses.

