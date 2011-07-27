Reminder: These Are The Companies That Will Get Crushed When The Government Stops Spending Money

The clock is ticking to August 2.Regardless of what happens, everyone expects that the end result will be a “tighter belt’ in Washington, if not severe austerity.

A recent report from Goldman looked at the companies most exposed to government spending.

We took a look at the biggest ones that AREN’T in healthcare or defence.

Roper Industries, Inc.

What it does: Electrical equipment

Year over year stock performance: +23.78 (40.79%)

Market cap: $8,058,000,000

Percentage of sales to government: 20%

NetApp, Inc.

What it does: Computers and peripherals

Year over year stock performance: +9.28 (23.02%)

Market cap: $20,676,000,000

Percentage of sales to government: 20%

Cepheid

What it does: Biotechnology

Year over year stock performance: +17.51 (115.35%)

Market cap: $2,105,000,000

Percentage of sales to government: 20%

Cisco Systems

What it does: Communications equipment

Year over year stock performance: -8.13 (-34.24%)

Market cap: $10,744,000,000

Percentage of sales to government: 20%

Fluor Corp.

What it does: Construction equipment

Year over year stock performance: +19.86 (44.15%)

Market cap: $11,407,000,000

Percentage of sales to government: 23%

A123 Systems Inc.

What it does: Electrical equipment

Year over year stock performance: -3.7 (-40.66%)

Market cap: $672,000,000

Percentage of sales to government: 24%

Riverbed Technology, Inc.

What it does: Communication equipment

Year over year stock performance: +23.8 (156.37)

Market cap: $6,637,000,000

Percentage of sales to government: 25%

Qiagen N.V.

What it does: Life sciences tools and services

Year over year stock performance: -3.2 (19.81%)

Market cap: $4,357,000,000

Percentage of sales to government: 25%

Sigma-Aldric Corp.

What it does: Chemicals

Year over year stock performance: +19.45 (35.93%)

Market cap: $9,077,000,000

Percentage of sales to government: 27%

Dell, Inc.

What it does: Computers and peripherals

Year over year stock performance: +3.3 (24.37%)

Market cap: $31,539,000,000

Percentage of sales to government: 27%

Vulcan Materials Company

What it does: Construction materials

Year over year stock performance: -8.61 (19,1%)

Market cap: $4,733,000,000

Percentage of sales to government: 28%

Mueller Water Products, Inc.

What it does: Machinery

Year over year stock performance: -0.14 (-4.9%)

Market cap: $1,475,000,000

Percentage of sales to government: 285

Martin Marietta Materials

What it does: Construction materials

Year over year stock performance: -7.79 (-9.03%)

Market cap: $568,000,000

Percentage of sales to government: 28%

Xerox Corp.

What it does: Office electronics

Year over year stock performance: 1.64 (19.05%)

Market cap: $14,320,000,000

Percentage of sales to government: 30%

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

What it does: Phamaceuticals

Year over year stock performance: 4.11 (16.38%)

Market cap: $49,690,000,000

Percentage of sales to government: 31%

Textron, Inc.

What it does: Industrial conglomerates

Year over year stock performance: 3.67 (20.11%)

Market cap: $49,690,000,000

Percentage of sales to government: 31%

The Shaw Group

What it does: Construction and engineering

Year over year stock performance: -0.54 (-2%)

Market cap: $2,095,000

Percentage of sales to government: 32%

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc.

What it does: Construction and engineering

Year over year stock performance: +3.03 (7.87%)

Market cap: $5,214,000,000

Percentage of sales to government: 35%

Motorola Solutions, Inc.

What it does: Communication equipment

Year over year stock performance: +13.58 (44.45%)

Market cap: $15,224,000,000

Percentage of sales to government: 65%

Endo Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc.

What it does: Pharmaceuticals

Year over year stock performance: +17.75 (75.69%)

Market cap: $4,755,000,000

Percentage of sales to government: 35%

Computer Sciences Corp.

What it does: IT Services

Year over year stock performance: -9.66 (-20.69%)

Market cap: $5,789,000,000

Percentage of sales to government: 38%

KBR, Inc.

What it does: Construction and engineering

Year over year stock performance: +15.42 (71.19%)

Market cap: $5,604,000,000

Percentage of sales to government: 39%

CGI Group

What it does: IT Services

Year over year stock performance: +7.6 (47.95%)

Market cap: $6,511,000,000

Percentage of sales to government: 40%

The Babcock and Wilcox Company

What it does: Electrical equipment

Year over year stock performance: +3.4 (15,11%)

Market cap: $3,109,000,000

Percentage of sales to government: 40%

Life Technologies Corp.

What it does: Life sciences tools and services

Year over year stock performance: +2.29 (4.76%)

Market cap: $9,650,000,000

Percentage of sales to government: 45%

Compass Minerals International

What it does: Metals and Mining

Year over year stock performance: +7.34 (9.54%)

Market cap: $2,807,000,000

Percentage of sales to government: 47%

Oshkosh Corp.

What it does: Machinery

Year over year stock performance: -2.11 (-6.33%)

Market cap: $2,813,000,000

Percentage of sales to government: 49%

Aeroflex Holding Corp.

What it does: Electronic equipment and services

Year over year stock performance: +1.69 (12.52%)

Market cap: $1,299,000,000

Percentage of sales to government: 50%

Bruker Corp.

What it does: Life sciences tools and services

Year over year stock performance: +7.68 (64.86%)

Market cap: $3,296,000,000

Percentage of sales to government: 69%

Affymetrics, Inc.

What it does: Life sciences and tools

Year over year stock performance: 2.36 (54.13

Market cap: $460,000,000

Percentage of sales to government: 70%

URS Corp.

What it does: Construction and engineering

Year over year stock performance: 3.72 (9.41%)

Market cap: $3,425,000,000

Percentage of sales to government: 70%

Tetra Tech, Inc.

What it does: Commerical services and supplies

Year over year stock performance: 2.87 (14.83%)

Market cap: $1,398,000,000

Percentage of sales to government: 71%

Illumina Inc.

What it does: Life sciences tools and services

Year over year stock performance: 29.28 (66.17%)

Market cap: $11,333,000,000

Percentage of sales to government: 80%

FLIR Systems, Inc.

What it does: Electronic equipment and instruments

Year over year stock performance: 1.2 (5.97%)

Market cap: $5,301,000,000

Percentage of sales to government: 80%

HARRIS CORPORATION

What it does: Communications equipment

Year over year stock performance: -2.08 (-4.65%)

Market cap: $5,403,000,000

Percentage of sales to government: 85%

Granite Construction Inc.

What it does: Construction and engineering

Year over year stock performance: 1.23 (5.21%)

Market cap: 950,000,000

Percentage of sales to government: 96%

Human Genome Sciences Inc.

What it does: Biotechnology

Year over year stock performance: -1.8 (-7.16%)

Market cap: $4,462,000,000

Percentage of sales to government: 100%

