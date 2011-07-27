Reminder: These Are The Companies That Will Get Crushed When The Government Stops Spending Money

Photo: Wikimedia Commons
The clock is ticking to August 2.Regardless of what happens, everyone expects that the end result will be a “tighter belt’ in Washington, if not severe austerity.
A recent report from Goldman looked at the companies most exposed to government spending.
We took a look at the biggest ones that AREN’T in healthcare or defence.
What it does: Electrical equipment
Year over year stock performance: +23.78 (40.79%)
Market cap: $8,058,000,000
Percentage of sales to government: 20%
What it does: Computers and peripherals
Year over year stock performance: +9.28 (23.02%)
Market cap: $20,676,000,000
Percentage of sales to government: 20%
What it does: Biotechnology
Year over year stock performance: +17.51 (115.35%)
Market cap: $2,105,000,000
Percentage of sales to government: 20%
What it does: Communications equipment
Year over year stock performance: -8.13 (-34.24%)
Market cap: $10,744,000,000
Percentage of sales to government: 20%
What it does: Construction equipment
Year over year stock performance: +19.86 (44.15%)
Market cap: $11,407,000,000
Percentage of sales to government: 23%
What it does: Electrical equipment
Year over year stock performance: -3.7 (-40.66%)
Market cap: $672,000,000
Percentage of sales to government: 24%
What it does: Communication equipment
Year over year stock performance: +23.8 (156.37)
Market cap: $6,637,000,000
Percentage of sales to government: 25%
What it does: Life sciences tools and services
Year over year stock performance: -3.2 (19.81%)
Market cap: $4,357,000,000
Percentage of sales to government: 25%
What it does: Chemicals
Year over year stock performance: +19.45 (35.93%)
Market cap: $9,077,000,000
Percentage of sales to government: 27%
What it does: Computers and peripherals
Year over year stock performance: +3.3 (24.37%)
Market cap: $31,539,000,000
Percentage of sales to government: 27%
What it does: Construction materials
Year over year stock performance: -8.61 (19,1%)
Market cap: $4,733,000,000
Percentage of sales to government: 28%
What it does: Machinery
Year over year stock performance: -0.14 (-4.9%)
Market cap: $1,475,000,000
Percentage of sales to government: 285
What it does: Construction materials
Year over year stock performance: -7.79 (-9.03%)
Market cap: $568,000,000
Percentage of sales to government: 28%
What it does: Office electronics
Year over year stock performance: 1.64 (19.05%)
Market cap: $14,320,000,000
Percentage of sales to government: 30%
What it does: Phamaceuticals
Year over year stock performance: 4.11 (16.38%)
Market cap: $49,690,000,000
Percentage of sales to government: 31%
What it does: Industrial conglomerates
Year over year stock performance: 3.67 (20.11%)
Market cap: $49,690,000,000
Percentage of sales to government: 31%
What it does: Construction and engineering
Year over year stock performance: -0.54 (-2%)
Market cap: $2,095,000
Percentage of sales to government: 32%
What it does: Construction and engineering
Year over year stock performance: +3.03 (7.87%)
Market cap: $5,214,000,000
Percentage of sales to government: 35%
What it does: Communication equipment
Year over year stock performance: +13.58 (44.45%)
Market cap: $15,224,000,000
Percentage of sales to government: 65%
What it does: Pharmaceuticals
Year over year stock performance: +17.75 (75.69%)
Market cap: $4,755,000,000
Percentage of sales to government: 35%
What it does: IT Services
Year over year stock performance: -9.66 (-20.69%)
Market cap: $5,789,000,000
Percentage of sales to government: 38%
What it does: Construction and engineering
Year over year stock performance: +15.42 (71.19%)
Market cap: $5,604,000,000
Percentage of sales to government: 39%
What it does: IT Services
Year over year stock performance: +7.6 (47.95%)
Market cap: $6,511,000,000
Percentage of sales to government: 40%
What it does: Electrical equipment
Year over year stock performance: +3.4 (15,11%)
Market cap: $3,109,000,000
Percentage of sales to government: 40%
What it does: Life sciences tools and services
Year over year stock performance: +2.29 (4.76%)
Market cap: $9,650,000,000
Percentage of sales to government: 45%
What it does: Metals and Mining
Year over year stock performance: +7.34 (9.54%)
Market cap: $2,807,000,000
Percentage of sales to government: 47%
What it does: Machinery
Year over year stock performance: -2.11 (-6.33%)
Market cap: $2,813,000,000
Percentage of sales to government: 49%
What it does: Electronic equipment and services
Year over year stock performance: +1.69 (12.52%)
Market cap: $1,299,000,000
Percentage of sales to government: 50%
What it does: Life sciences tools and services
Year over year stock performance: +7.68 (64.86%)
Market cap: $3,296,000,000
Percentage of sales to government: 69%
What it does: Life sciences and tools
Year over year stock performance: 2.36 (54.13
Market cap: $460,000,000
Percentage of sales to government: 70%
What it does: Construction and engineering
Year over year stock performance: 3.72 (9.41%)
Market cap: $3,425,000,000
Percentage of sales to government: 70%
What it does: Commerical services and supplies
Year over year stock performance: 2.87 (14.83%)
Market cap: $1,398,000,000
Percentage of sales to government: 71%
What it does: Life sciences tools and services
Year over year stock performance: 29.28 (66.17%)
Market cap: $11,333,000,000
Percentage of sales to government: 80%
What it does: Electronic equipment and instruments
Year over year stock performance: 1.2 (5.97%)
Market cap: $5,301,000,000
Percentage of sales to government: 80%
What it does: Communications equipment
Year over year stock performance: -2.08 (-4.65%)
Market cap: $5,403,000,000
Percentage of sales to government: 85%
What it does: Construction and engineering
Year over year stock performance: 1.23 (5.21%)
Market cap: 950,000,000
Percentage of sales to government: 96%
What it does: Biotechnology
Year over year stock performance: -1.8 (-7.16%)
Market cap: $4,462,000,000
Percentage of sales to government: 100%
