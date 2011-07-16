Goldman: These Companies Could Get Crushed If The Government Goes Into Austerity Mode

Photo: taigsylvan via flickr

Right now the focus in Washington is on the debt ceiling, and getting past August 2.But presuming that somehow the politicians don’t screw it up, it looks like a deep austerity is probably coming.



That will hurt the entire economy, while specifically hammering companies that rely a lot on government spending.

Goldman Sachs made a list of all the companies that rely on the government for a significant amount of their revenue (20%).

We stripped out all the ones that are healthcare/defence related, since those are probably the most immune.

Roper Industries, Inc. What it does: Electrical equipment Year over year stock performance: +23.78 (40.79%) Market cap: $8,058,000,000 Percentage of sales to government: 20% NetApp, Inc. What it does: Computers and peripherals Year over year stock performance: +9.28 (23.02%) Market cap: $20,676,000,000 Percentage of sales to government: 20% Cepheid What it does: Biotechnology Year over year stock performance: +17.51 (115.35%) Market cap: $2,105,000,000 Percentage of sales to government: 20% Cisco Systems What it does: Communications equipment Year over year stock performance: -8.13 (-34.24%) Market cap: $10,744,000,000 Percentage of sales to government: 20% Fluor Corp. What it does: Construction equipment Year over year stock performance: +19.86 (44.15%) Market cap: $11,407,000,000 Percentage of sales to government: 23% A123 Systems Inc. What it does: Electrical equipment Year over year stock performance: -3.7 (-40.66%) Market cap: $672,000,000 Percentage of sales to government: 24% Riverbed Technology, Inc. What it does: Communication equipment Year over year stock performance: +23.8 (156.37) Market cap: $6,637,000,000 Percentage of sales to government: 25% Qiagen N.V. What it does: Life sciences tools and services Year over year stock performance: -3.2 (19.81%) Market cap: $4,357,000,000 Percentage of sales to government: 25% Sigma-Aldric Corp. What it does: Chemicals Year over year stock performance: +19.45 (35.93%) Market cap: $9,077,000,000 Percentage of sales to government: 27% Dell Inc. What it does: Computers and peripherals Year over year stock performance: +3.3 (24.37%) Market cap: $31,539,000,000 Percentage of sales to government: 27% Vulcan Materials Company What it does: Construction materials Year over year stock performance: -8.61 (19,1%) Market cap: $4,733,000,000 Percentage of sales to government: 28% Mueller Water Products, Inc. What it does: Machinery Year over year stock performance: -0.14 (-4.9%) Market cap: $1,475,000,000 Percentage of sales to government: 285 Martin Marietta Materials What it does: Construction materials Year over year stock performance: -7.79 (-9.03%) Market cap: $568,000,000 Percentage of sales to government: 28% Xerox Corp. What it does: Office electronics Year over year stock performance: 1.64 (19.05%) Market cap: $14,320,000,000 Percentage of sales to government: 30% Bristol-Myers Squibb Company What it does: Phamaceuticals Year over year stock performance: 4.11 (16.38%) Market cap: $49,690,000,000 Percentage of sales to government: 31% Textron, Inc. What it does: Industrial conglomerates Year over year stock performance: 3.67 (20.11%) Market cap: $49,690,000,000 Percentage of sales to government: 31% The Shaw Group What it does: Construction and engineering Year over year stock performance: -0.54 (-2%) Market cap: $2,095,000 Percentage of sales to government: 32% Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. What it does: Construction and engineering Year over year stock performance: +3.03 (7.87%) Market cap: $5,214,000,000 Percentage of sales to government: 35% Motorola Solutions Inc. What it does: Communication equipment Year over year stock performance: +13.58 (44.45%) Market cap: $15,224,000,000 Percentage of sales to government: 65% Endo Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. What it does: Pharmaceuticals Year over year stock performance: +17.75 (75.69%) Market cap: $4,755,000,000 Percentage of sales to government: 35% Computer Sciences Corp. What it does: IT Services Year over year stock performance: -9.66 (-20.69%) Market cap: $5,789,000,000 Percentage of sales to government: 38% KBR, Inc. What it does: Construction and engineering Year over year stock performance: +15.42 (71.19%) Market cap: $5,604,000,000 Percentage of sales to government: 39% CGI Group What it does: IT Services Year over year stock performance: +7.6 (47.95%) Market cap: $6,511,000,000 Percentage of sales to government: 40% The Babcock and Wilcox Company What it does: Electrical equipment Year over year stock performance: +3.4 (15,11%) Market cap: $3,109,000,000 Percentage of sales to government: 40% Life Technologies Corp. What it does: Life sciences tools and services Year over year stock performance: +2.29 (4.76%) Market cap: $9,650,000,000 Percentage of sales to government: 45% Compass Minerals International What it does: Metals and Mining Year over year stock performance: +7.34 (9.54%) Market cap: $2,807,000,000 Percentage of sales to government: 47% Oshkosh Corp. What it does: Machinery Year over year stock performance: -2.11 (-6.33%) Market cap: $2,813,000,000 Percentage of sales to government: 49% Aeroflex Holding Corp. What it does: Electronic equipment and services Year over year stock performance: +1.69 (12.52%) Market cap: $1,299,000,000 Percentage of sales to government: 50% Bruker Corp. What it does: Life sciences tools and services Year over year stock performance: +7.68 (64.86%) Market cap: $3,296,000,000 Percentage of sales to government: 69% Affymetrics, Inc. What it does: Life sciences and tools Year over year stock performance: 2.36 (54.13 Market cap: $460,000,000 Percentage of sales to government: 70% URS Corp. What it does: Construction and engineering Year over year stock performance: 3.72 (9.41%) Market cap: $3,425,000,000 Percentage of sales to government: 70% Tetra Tech, Inc. What it does: Commerical services and supplies Year over year stock performance: 2.87 (14.83%) Market cap: $1,398,000,000 Percentage of sales to government: 71% Illumina Inc. What it does: Life sciences tools and services Year over year stock performance: 29.28 (66.17%) Market cap: $11,333,000,000 Percentage of sales to government: 80% FLIR Systems, Inc. What it does: Electronic equipment and instruments Year over year stock performance: 1.2 (5.97%) Market cap: $5,301,000,000 Percentage of sales to government: 80% HARRIS CORPORATION What it does: Communications equipment Year over year stock performance: -2.08 (-4.65%) Market cap: $5,403,000,000 Percentage of sales to government: 85% Granite Cont ruction Inc. What it does: Construction and engineering Year over year stock performance: 1.23 (5.21%) Market cap: 950,000,000 Percentage of sales to government: 96% Human Genome Sciences Inc. What it does: Biotechnology Year over year stock performance: -1.8 (-7.16%) Market cap: $4,462,000,000 Percentage of sales to government: 100%

