Goldman: These Companies Could Get Crushed If The Government Goes Into Austerity Mode

Linette Lopez
Photo: taigsylvan via flickr

Right now the focus in Washington is on the debt ceiling, and getting past August 2.But presuming that somehow the politicians don’t screw it up, it looks like a deep austerity is probably coming.

That will hurt the entire economy, while specifically hammering companies that rely a lot on government spending.

Goldman Sachs made a list of all the companies that rely on the government for a significant amount of their revenue (20%).

We stripped out all the ones that are healthcare/defence related, since those are probably the most immune.

 

Roper Industries, Inc.

What it does: Electrical equipment

Year over year stock performance: +23.78 (40.79%)

Market cap: $8,058,000,000

Percentage of sales to government: 20%

NetApp, Inc.

What it does: Computers and peripherals

Year over year stock performance: +9.28 (23.02%)

Market cap: $20,676,000,000

Percentage of sales to government: 20%

Cepheid

What it does: Biotechnology

Year over year stock performance: +17.51 (115.35%)

Market cap: $2,105,000,000

Percentage of sales to government: 20%

Cisco Systems

What it does: Communications equipment

Year over year stock performance: -8.13 (-34.24%)

Market cap: $10,744,000,000

Percentage of sales to government: 20%

Fluor Corp.

What it does: Construction equipment

Year over year stock performance: +19.86 (44.15%)

Market cap: $11,407,000,000

Percentage of sales to government: 23%

A123 Systems Inc.

What it does: Electrical equipment

Year over year stock performance: -3.7 (-40.66%)

Market cap: $672,000,000

Percentage of sales to government: 24%

Riverbed Technology, Inc.

What it does: Communication equipment

Year over year stock performance: +23.8 (156.37)

Market cap: $6,637,000,000

Percentage of sales to government: 25%

Qiagen N.V.

What it does: Life sciences tools and services

Year over year stock performance: -3.2 (19.81%)

Market cap: $4,357,000,000

Percentage of sales to government: 25%

Sigma-Aldric Corp.

What it does: Chemicals

Year over year stock performance: +19.45 (35.93%)

Market cap: $9,077,000,000

Percentage of sales to government: 27%

Dell Inc.

What it does: Computers and peripherals

Year over year stock performance: +3.3 (24.37%)

Market cap: $31,539,000,000

Percentage of sales to government: 27%

Vulcan Materials Company

What it does: Construction materials

Year over year stock performance: -8.61 (19,1%)

Market cap: $4,733,000,000

Percentage of sales to government: 28%

Mueller Water Products, Inc.

What it does: Machinery

Year over year stock performance: -0.14 (-4.9%)

Market cap: $1,475,000,000

Percentage of sales to government: 285

Martin Marietta Materials

What it does: Construction materials

Year over year stock performance: -7.79 (-9.03%)

Market cap: $568,000,000

Percentage of sales to government: 28%

Xerox Corp.

What it does: Office electronics

Year over year stock performance: 1.64 (19.05%)

Market cap: $14,320,000,000

Percentage of sales to government: 30%

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

What it does: Phamaceuticals

Year over year stock performance: 4.11 (16.38%)

Market cap: $49,690,000,000

Percentage of sales to government: 31%

Textron, Inc.

What it does: Industrial conglomerates

Year over year stock performance: 3.67 (20.11%)

Market cap: $49,690,000,000

Percentage of sales to government: 31%

The Shaw Group

What it does: Construction and engineering

Year over year stock performance: -0.54 (-2%)

Market cap: $2,095,000

Percentage of sales to government: 32%

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc.

What it does: Construction and engineering

Year over year stock performance: +3.03 (7.87%)

Market cap: $5,214,000,000

Percentage of sales to government: 35%

Motorola Solutions Inc.

What it does: Communication equipment

Year over year stock performance: +13.58 (44.45%)

Market cap: $15,224,000,000

Percentage of sales to government: 65%

Endo Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc.

What it does: Pharmaceuticals

Year over year stock performance: +17.75 (75.69%)

Market cap: $4,755,000,000

Percentage of sales to government: 35%

Computer Sciences Corp.

What it does: IT Services

Year over year stock performance: -9.66 (-20.69%)

Market cap: $5,789,000,000

Percentage of sales to government: 38%

KBR, Inc.

What it does: Construction and engineering

Year over year stock performance: +15.42 (71.19%)

Market cap: $5,604,000,000

Percentage of sales to government: 39%

CGI Group

What it does: IT Services

Year over year stock performance: +7.6 (47.95%)

Market cap: $6,511,000,000

Percentage of sales to government: 40%

The Babcock and Wilcox Company

What it does: Electrical equipment

Year over year stock performance: +3.4 (15,11%)

Market cap: $3,109,000,000

Percentage of sales to government: 40%

Life Technologies Corp.

What it does: Life sciences tools and services

Year over year stock performance: +2.29 (4.76%)

Market cap: $9,650,000,000

Percentage of sales to government: 45%

Compass Minerals International

What it does: Metals and Mining

Year over year stock performance: +7.34 (9.54%)

Market cap: $2,807,000,000

Percentage of sales to government: 47%

Oshkosh Corp.

What it does: Machinery

Year over year stock performance: -2.11 (-6.33%)

Market cap: $2,813,000,000

Percentage of sales to government: 49%

Aeroflex Holding Corp.

What it does: Electronic equipment and services

Year over year stock performance: +1.69 (12.52%)

Market cap: $1,299,000,000

Percentage of sales to government: 50%

Bruker Corp.

What it does: Life sciences tools and services

Year over year stock performance: +7.68 (64.86%)

Market cap: $3,296,000,000

Percentage of sales to government: 69%

Affymetrics, Inc.

What it does: Life sciences and tools

Year over year stock performance: 2.36 (54.13

Market cap: $460,000,000

Percentage of sales to government: 70%

URS Corp.

What it does: Construction and engineering

Year over year stock performance: 3.72 (9.41%)

Market cap: $3,425,000,000

Percentage of sales to government: 70%

Tetra Tech, Inc.

What it does: Commerical services and supplies

Year over year stock performance: 2.87 (14.83%)

Market cap: $1,398,000,000

Percentage of sales to government: 71%

Illumina Inc.

What it does: Life sciences tools and services

Year over year stock performance: 29.28 (66.17%)

Market cap: $11,333,000,000

Percentage of sales to government: 80%

FLIR Systems, Inc.

What it does: Electronic equipment and instruments

Year over year stock performance: 1.2 (5.97%)

Market cap: $5,301,000,000

Percentage of sales to government: 80%

HARRIS CORPORATION

What it does: Communications equipment

Year over year stock performance: -2.08 (-4.65%)

Market cap: $5,403,000,000

Percentage of sales to government: 85%

Granite Cont ruction Inc.

What it does: Construction and engineering

Year over year stock performance: 1.23 (5.21%)

Market cap: 950,000,000

Percentage of sales to government: 96%

Human Genome Sciences Inc.

What it does: Biotechnology

Year over year stock performance: -1.8 (-7.16%)

Market cap: $4,462,000,000

Percentage of sales to government: 100%

