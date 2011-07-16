Goldman: These Companies Could Get Crushed If The Government Goes Into Austerity Mode

Photo: taigsylvan via flickr
Right now the focus in Washington is on the debt ceiling, and getting past August 2.But presuming that somehow the politicians don’t screw it up, it looks like a deep austerity is probably coming.
That will hurt the entire economy, while specifically hammering companies that rely a lot on government spending.
Goldman Sachs made a list of all the companies that rely on the government for a significant amount of their revenue (20%).
We stripped out all the ones that are healthcare/defence related, since those are probably the most immune.
What it does: Electrical equipment
Year over year stock performance: +23.78 (40.79%)
Market cap: $8,058,000,000
Percentage of sales to government: 20%
What it does: Computers and peripherals
Year over year stock performance: +9.28 (23.02%)
Market cap: $20,676,000,000
Percentage of sales to government: 20%
What it does: Biotechnology
Year over year stock performance: +17.51 (115.35%)
Market cap: $2,105,000,000
Percentage of sales to government: 20%
What it does: Communications equipment
Year over year stock performance: -8.13 (-34.24%)
Market cap: $10,744,000,000
Percentage of sales to government: 20%
What it does: Construction equipment
Year over year stock performance: +19.86 (44.15%)
Market cap: $11,407,000,000
Percentage of sales to government: 23%
What it does: Electrical equipment
Year over year stock performance: -3.7 (-40.66%)
Market cap: $672,000,000
Percentage of sales to government: 24%
What it does: Communication equipment
Year over year stock performance: +23.8 (156.37)
Market cap: $6,637,000,000
Percentage of sales to government: 25%
What it does: Life sciences tools and services
Year over year stock performance: -3.2 (19.81%)
Market cap: $4,357,000,000
Percentage of sales to government: 25%
What it does: Chemicals
Year over year stock performance: +19.45 (35.93%)
Market cap: $9,077,000,000
Percentage of sales to government: 27%
What it does: Computers and peripherals
Year over year stock performance: +3.3 (24.37%)
Market cap: $31,539,000,000
Percentage of sales to government: 27%
What it does: Construction materials
Year over year stock performance: -8.61 (19,1%)
Market cap: $4,733,000,000
Percentage of sales to government: 28%
What it does: Machinery
Year over year stock performance: -0.14 (-4.9%)
Market cap: $1,475,000,000
Percentage of sales to government: 285
What it does: Construction materials
Year over year stock performance: -7.79 (-9.03%)
Market cap: $568,000,000
Percentage of sales to government: 28%
What it does: Office electronics
Year over year stock performance: 1.64 (19.05%)
Market cap: $14,320,000,000
Percentage of sales to government: 30%
What it does: Phamaceuticals
Year over year stock performance: 4.11 (16.38%)
Market cap: $49,690,000,000
Percentage of sales to government: 31%
What it does: Industrial conglomerates
Year over year stock performance: 3.67 (20.11%)
Market cap: $49,690,000,000
Percentage of sales to government: 31%
What it does: Construction and engineering
Year over year stock performance: -0.54 (-2%)
Market cap: $2,095,000
Percentage of sales to government: 32%
What it does: Construction and engineering
Year over year stock performance: +3.03 (7.87%)
Market cap: $5,214,000,000
Percentage of sales to government: 35%
What it does: Communication equipment
Year over year stock performance: +13.58 (44.45%)
Market cap: $15,224,000,000
Percentage of sales to government: 65%
What it does: Pharmaceuticals
Year over year stock performance: +17.75 (75.69%)
Market cap: $4,755,000,000
Percentage of sales to government: 35%
What it does: IT Services
Year over year stock performance: -9.66 (-20.69%)
Market cap: $5,789,000,000
Percentage of sales to government: 38%
What it does: Construction and engineering
Year over year stock performance: +15.42 (71.19%)
Market cap: $5,604,000,000
Percentage of sales to government: 39%
What it does: IT Services
Year over year stock performance: +7.6 (47.95%)
Market cap: $6,511,000,000
Percentage of sales to government: 40%
What it does: Electrical equipment
Year over year stock performance: +3.4 (15,11%)
Market cap: $3,109,000,000
Percentage of sales to government: 40%
What it does: Life sciences tools and services
Year over year stock performance: +2.29 (4.76%)
Market cap: $9,650,000,000
Percentage of sales to government: 45%
What it does: Metals and Mining
Year over year stock performance: +7.34 (9.54%)
Market cap: $2,807,000,000
Percentage of sales to government: 47%
What it does: Machinery
Year over year stock performance: -2.11 (-6.33%)
Market cap: $2,813,000,000
Percentage of sales to government: 49%
What it does: Electronic equipment and services
Year over year stock performance: +1.69 (12.52%)
Market cap: $1,299,000,000
Percentage of sales to government: 50%
What it does: Life sciences tools and services
Year over year stock performance: +7.68 (64.86%)
Market cap: $3,296,000,000
Percentage of sales to government: 69%
What it does: Life sciences and tools
Year over year stock performance: 2.36 (54.13
Market cap: $460,000,000
Percentage of sales to government: 70%
What it does: Construction and engineering
Year over year stock performance: 3.72 (9.41%)
Market cap: $3,425,000,000
Percentage of sales to government: 70%
What it does: Commerical services and supplies
Year over year stock performance: 2.87 (14.83%)
Market cap: $1,398,000,000
Percentage of sales to government: 71%
What it does: Life sciences tools and services
Year over year stock performance: 29.28 (66.17%)
Market cap: $11,333,000,000
Percentage of sales to government: 80%
What it does: Electronic equipment and instruments
Year over year stock performance: 1.2 (5.97%)
Market cap: $5,301,000,000
Percentage of sales to government: 80%
What it does: Communications equipment
Year over year stock performance: -2.08 (-4.65%)
Market cap: $5,403,000,000
Percentage of sales to government: 85%
What it does: Construction and engineering
Year over year stock performance: 1.23 (5.21%)
Market cap: 950,000,000
Percentage of sales to government: 96%
What it does: Biotechnology
Year over year stock performance: -1.8 (-7.16%)
Market cap: $4,462,000,000
Percentage of sales to government: 100%
