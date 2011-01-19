12 Companies That Will Crush Their Earnings Estimates This Quarter

Photo: Illustration by Business Insider

Earnings season started last week, but it really gets cranking today.In a report put out last week, Citigroup analysts lead by Keith L Miller explain which stocks are most likely to beat earnings estimates.



They do this by looking at every stock in the First Call universe (stocks with analysts who are making predictions), and look at which companies have historically surpassed expectations. Then, using this data and a “secret sauce” model that combines growth, equity momentum, and other factors, they take a stab at who will “beat” this time.

Each company is given a score called its “Standardized Unexpected Earnings” (SUE) which takes Citi’s expected earnings minus the consensus earnings, all divided by the standard deviation of the estimates, which helps normalize the number, and which helps adjust for companies with wide variations in guesses. The bigger SUE the better.

