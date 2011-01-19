12 Companies That Will Crush Their Earnings Estimates This Quarter

Photo: Illustration by Business Insider
Earnings season started last week, but it really gets cranking today.In a report put out last week, Citigroup analysts lead by Keith L Miller explain which stocks are most likely to beat earnings estimates.
They do this by looking at every stock in the First Call universe (stocks with analysts who are making predictions), and look at which companies have historically surpassed expectations. Then, using this data and a “secret sauce” model that combines growth, equity momentum, and other factors, they take a stab at who will “beat” this time.
Each company is given a score called its “Standardized Unexpected Earnings” (SUE) which takes Citi’s expected earnings minus the consensus earnings, all divided by the standard deviation of the estimates, which helps normalize the number, and which helps adjust for companies with wide variations in guesses. The bigger SUE the better.
Earnings date: January 27
Official per share estimate: $.68
Standardized Unexpected Earnings: 3.12
Earnings date: January 18 (Today)
Official estimate: $5.31
Standardized Unexpected Earnings: 3.03
Note: Apple ALWAYS crushes estimates It's actually something of a joke.
Earnings date: January 25
Official per share estimate: .22
Standardized Unexpected Earnings: 3.07
Earnings date: January 19
Official per share estimate: $0.83
Standardized Unexpected Earnings:
Earnings date: February 1
Official per share estimate: $0.466
Standardized Unexpected Earnings: 3.22
Earnings date: February 15
Official per share estimate: $0.36
Standardized Unexpected Earnings: 3.67
Earnings date: February 21
Official estimate: -$0.07
Standardized Unexpected Earnings: 2.95
Earnings date: February 7
Official per share estimate: $0.21
Standardized Unexpected Earnings: 3.04
Earnings date: February 13
Official per share estimate: $3.09
Standardized Unexpected Earnings: 3.15
Earnings date: January 26
Official per share estimate: $0.72
Standardized Unexpected Earnings: 3.40
Earnings date: February 4
Official estimate: $0.61
Standardized Unexpected Earnings: 3.43
Earnings date: January 20
Official estimate: $0.83
Standardized Unexpected Earnings: 3.68
