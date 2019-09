The 12 Companies That Spend The Most On Advertising

Ad spending crashed hard when the financial crisis hit, but companies are once again starting to shell out cash for ads.



Led by the retail and automotive industries, companies spent a total of $131 billion for advertising in the US last year, up 6.5% from 2009, according to AdAge’s new national advertising spending database update.

The biggest gainers included JPMorgan and American Express, up 43% and 63% respectively.

The top spender of all was P&G, which spent $3.4 billion last year.

