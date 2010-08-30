Companies That Sell Items To Stock Emergency Shelters Are KILLING It Right Now

Maybe there are more people following Barton Biggs’ advice and preparing for a worst-case scenario than you think.



Companies that sell items perfect for stocking in your basement or emergency shelter are killing it right now.

The Wall Street Journal noticed the interesting trend of a handful of stocks that are weirdly profitable right now:

A portfolio of the 18 companies that reached their peaks in the past month would be up about 24% this year, compared with the broader market’s 4.5% decline.

Between them, they provide an investor with essentials for any respectable fallout shelter—makers of bottled water, canned goods, dehydrated broth, gas masks and auxiliary generators.

Among the companies:

Hormel (Spam, dehydrated broth, wrapped sausages) – up 12% this year, and hit an all-time high of $43.95 in recent weeks

Dr Pepper Snapple Group (DejaBlue purified drinking water) – up 32% this year

Cummins Inc. (generators) – up 66% this year

Airgas Inc (gas masks, hard hats) – hit its best-ever close $66.72, on Friday

J.M. Smucker Co. (jams, jellies and peanut butter) – hit an all-time peak of $63.68 in late July

Ball Corp. (metal cans and packaging) – hit its high earlier this month, up 9% this year

Mead Johnson Nutrition Co. (Baby food) – hit its high of $54.55 in late July, up 20% this year

Farmland, another security-driven investment, has also been a trend this year.

