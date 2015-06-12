9 companies that make money from your laziness

Don’t want to make a cup of coffee? Assemble IKEA furniture? Walk to the subway?
No matter what you’re feeling too lazy to do, there’s a company that can help you out.
But don’t assume they’re doing it out of the kindness of their hearts. Convenience often comes at a cost.
And for the companies in this list, your laziness is good for business.
The single-serving coffee pods make it incredibly easy to brew a cup of coffee: just pop a K-Cup in the machine, press a button, and you're good to go.
Though they have been criticised for the amount of trash they generate, and their inventor has said that he regrets introducing the K-Cup to the world, they have paid off for Keurig.
Last year, the company brought in $US4.7 billion in revenue.
The company that makes it possible to spend $US11,000 a year on sushi delivery takes advantage of people who are too lazy to cook, or even walk to a restaurant.
It's a lucrative business, as the company's IPO filings prove: GrubHub, which merged with rival delivery app Seamless, had 680 employees and $US86 million in cash when it went public last year.
If humans weren't naturally lazy, we wouldn't need tracking devices designed to motivate us to exercise.
But the makers of Fitbit know people won't walk several extra miles every day for the health benefits alone -- they need a way to turn it into a game.
The company has cashed in on that tendency: Their revenues reached $US745 million last year.
Don't want to walk home, or wait for public transit?
Uber has you covered, though you may get hit with surge pricing if lots of other people are looking for rides at the same time.
The company's business model assumes that people are lazy enough to use the service anyway, and they have clearly been proven right. Uber's revenues in San Francisco alone add up to $US500 million per year.
This popular app makes it possible to outsource just about any task that you're feeling too lazy to do, from cleaning your house to putting together IKEA furniture.
Users have hired TaskRabbits to change their Facebook profile picture at exactly midnight, or help them reduce the number of people they follow on Twitter.
Clearly, investors believe that catering to people's laziness will pay off: As of last year, TaskRabbit had raised $US30 million in funding.
Want new clothes without going to the trouble of setting foot in a store, or searching online?
For a $US20 styling fee, Stitch Fix will pick out outfits geared to your personal taste and ship them to you.
Of course, you won't be able to take advantages of sales or discounts like you would if you'd gone shopping yourself, but that's the price you pay for convenience.
(And if you later need a closet purge, you can sell your clothes via mail with Twice.)
Stitch Fix has raised $US46 million in funding to date, and is rumoured to be bringing in revenues of $US150 million a year.
Simply calling up your cable company and asking for a better deal can save you a significant amount of money every month.
So can switching providers when your rate goes up.
But most people don't take the time to do these two things (and to be fair, who wants to call and end up waiting on hold?), so companies get away with charging higher prices.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.