Five Companies That Have Changed The Way We Receive Our favourite Goods

Find out what these companies do differently:

Fresh Direct delivers groceries straight to your door

FreshDirect has revolutionised the way New Yorkers get their groceries. The website allows you to make orders, manage your food budget with a calculator, find out which goods are in season, and get all your groceries delivered to you, when and where you want it. FreshDirect also eliminates the middleman by buying directly from farms. For the customer, that means food for lower prices. Next on the list: Connecticut.

Zappos attracts customers with free shipping

Zappos is an online shoes and clothing shops that has also expanded to handbags, purses, eyewear, apparel, watches, electronic devices, and media. They have changed customer service by offering free shipping both ways, a 365-day return policy (each package includes an envelope with pre-paid shipping) and a 24-hour call centre. Zappos customers are offered free overnight shipping when they least expect it.

Skylifters makes an aircraft that can carry a house

Australian company, Skylifter, has set a new standard for transporting goods. Their new aircraft can pick-up and deliver over-size, fragile or bulky items of 150 tons, or potentially more, including entire buildings. This company has made package weight limits a thing of the past.

Netflix gives people in-home entertainment

Long gone are the days of trolling around video stores to figure out which movies are in stock. Netflix offers DVD and Disc rental by mail, for as low as $4.99 a month or as high as $23.99 a month (depending on how many movies you rent at a time). You make a list of what you want to see, Netflix delivers it to your door, you watch it at your leisure, and then pop it back in the mail. Better yet, Netflix also has an expanding library of movies you can watch instantly on your computer for free with your account.

Pandora radio delivers the music you want to your computer

Pandora Radio has figured out a way to deliver music directly to listeners for free. You type in the name of a song or artist, and the website suggests new songs and artists based on your preferences. Over 400 different musical attributes (vocal harmonies, key tonality, rhythm) are considered when selecting the next song. While listening, users are offered the ability to instantly buy the songs or albums at participating online retailers.

