The 15 Most Desirable Employers In The World

Having a strong “talent brand” makes it easier for companies to attract and retain the brightest minds in the industry.

What companies do it the best?

LinkedIn analysed billions of interactions on its platform to identify 100 companies with the highest brand engagements. These are also companies that employees want to work for the most.

“A company’s talent is its greatest strength, but hiring top talent isn’t easy,” Dan Shapero, vice president of LinkedIn Talent Solutions and Insights, told Business Insider. “That’s why talent brand is so important — the stronger the talent brand, the easier it is to hire and retain the best and brightest.”

On LinkedIn’s ranking of in-demand employers, the top industries are retail, oil, and technology. This year’s list includes more employers located outside the U.S. (42%) compared to last year (32%). It also features a range of company sizes, with Spotify (2,066) and Tesla Motors (2,719) representing the smallest companies based on number of employees and IBM (400,599) and HP (247,676) representing the largest.

The following are LinkedIn’s top 15 companies:

1. Google

Headquarters: Mountain View, Calif.

Employees: 71,000

The most common skills listed on profiles of employees: Distributed Systems, Python, and Google Adwords

2. Apple

Headquarters: Cupertino, Calif.

Employees: 77,000

The most common skills listed on profiles of employees: iLife, iWork, and OS X

3. Unilever

Headquarters: London, U.K.

Employees: 56,000

The most common skills listed on profiles of employees: FMCG, Consumer Products, and Trade Marketing

4. Procter & Gamble

Headquarters: Cincinnati, Ohio

Employees: 65,000

The most common skills listed on profiles of employees: Consumer Products, FMCG, and Shopper Marketing

5. Microsoft

Headquarters: Redmond, Wash.

Employees: 151,000

The most common skills listed on profiles of employees: Cloud Computing, Partner Management, and Enterprise Software

6. Facebook

Headquarters: Palo Alto, Calif.

Employees: 13,000

The most common skills listed on profiles of employees: Python, Algorithms, and Distributed Systems

7. Amazon

Headquarters: Seattle, Wash.

Employees: 47,000

The most common skills listed on profiles of employees: Distributed Systems, Scalability, and Algorithms

8. PepsiCo

Headquarters: Purchase, N.Y.

Employees: 69,000

The most common skills listed on profiles of employees: FMCG, Consumer Products, and Shopper Marketing

9. Shell

Headquarters: The Hague, Netherlands

Employees: 73,000

The most common skills listed on profiles of employees: Petroleum, Upstream, and Oil/Gas

10. McKinsey & Company

Headquarters: New York, N.Y.

Employees: 19,000

The most common skills listed on profiles of employees: Management Consulting, Financial Modelling, and Market Entry

11. Nestlé S.A.

Headquarters: Vevey, Switzerland

Employees: 76,000

The most common skills listed on profiles of employees: FMCG, Trade Marketing, and Food Industry

12. Johnson & Johnson

Headquarters: New Brunswick, N.J.

Employees: 82,000

The most common skills listed on profiles of employees: Medical Devices, Pharmaceutical Industry, and

FDA

13. BP

Headquarters: London, U.K.

Employees: 58,000

The most common skills listed on profiles of employees: Petroleum, Oil/Gas, and Upstream

14. GE

Headquarters: Fairfield, Conn.

Employees: 165,000

The most common skills listed on profiles of employees: Six Sigma, Gas Turbines, and Power Generation

15. Nike

Headquarters: Beaverton, Ore.

Employees: 28,000

The most common skills listed on profiles of employees: Footwear, Sporting Goods, and Apparel

