The 15 Most Desirable Employers In The World

Having a strong “talent brand” makes it easier for companies to attract and retain the brightest minds in the industry.
What companies do it the best?
LinkedIn analysed billions of interactions on its platform to identify 100 companies with the highest brand engagements. These are also companies that employees want to work for the most.
“A company’s talent is its greatest strength, but hiring top talent isn’t easy,” Dan Shapero, vice president of LinkedIn Talent Solutions and Insights, told Business Insider. “That’s why talent brand is so important — the stronger the talent brand, the easier it is to hire and retain the best and brightest.”
On LinkedIn’s ranking of in-demand employers, the top industries are retail, oil, and technology. This year’s list includes more employers located outside the U.S. (42%) compared to last year (32%). It also features a range of company sizes, with Spotify (2,066) and Tesla Motors (2,719) representing the smallest companies based on number of employees and IBM (400,599) and HP (247,676) representing the largest.
The following are LinkedIn’s top 15 companies:
1. Google
Headquarters: Mountain View, Calif.
Employees: 71,000
The most common skills listed on profiles of employees: Distributed Systems, Python, and Google Adwords
2. Apple
Headquarters: Cupertino, Calif.
Employees: 77,000
The most common skills listed on profiles of employees: iLife, iWork, and OS X
3. Unilever
Headquarters: London, U.K.
Employees: 56,000
The most common skills listed on profiles of employees: FMCG, Consumer Products, and Trade Marketing
4. Procter & Gamble
Headquarters: Cincinnati, Ohio
Employees: 65,000
The most common skills listed on profiles of employees: Consumer Products, FMCG, and Shopper Marketing
5. Microsoft
Headquarters: Redmond, Wash.
Employees: 151,000
The most common skills listed on profiles of employees: Cloud Computing, Partner Management, and Enterprise Software
6. Facebook
Headquarters: Palo Alto, Calif.
Employees: 13,000
The most common skills listed on profiles of employees: Python, Algorithms, and Distributed Systems
7. Amazon
Headquarters: Seattle, Wash.
Employees: 47,000
The most common skills listed on profiles of employees: Distributed Systems, Scalability, and Algorithms
8. PepsiCo
Headquarters: Purchase, N.Y.
Employees: 69,000
The most common skills listed on profiles of employees: FMCG, Consumer Products, and Shopper Marketing
9. Shell
Headquarters: The Hague, Netherlands
Employees: 73,000
The most common skills listed on profiles of employees: Petroleum, Upstream, and Oil/Gas
10. McKinsey & Company
Headquarters: New York, N.Y.
Employees: 19,000
The most common skills listed on profiles of employees: Management Consulting, Financial Modelling, and Market Entry
11. Nestlé S.A.
Headquarters: Vevey, Switzerland
Employees: 76,000
The most common skills listed on profiles of employees: FMCG, Trade Marketing, and Food Industry
12. Johnson & Johnson
Headquarters: New Brunswick, N.J.
Employees: 82,000
The most common skills listed on profiles of employees: Medical Devices, Pharmaceutical Industry, and
FDA
13. BP
Headquarters: London, U.K.
Employees: 58,000
The most common skills listed on profiles of employees: Petroleum, Oil/Gas, and Upstream
14. GE
Headquarters: Fairfield, Conn.
Employees: 165,000
The most common skills listed on profiles of employees: Six Sigma, Gas Turbines, and Power Generation
15. Nike
Headquarters: Beaverton, Ore.
Employees: 28,000
The most common skills listed on profiles of employees: Footwear, Sporting Goods, and Apparel
