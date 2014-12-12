18 Companies That Are Extremely Religious

Bill Marriott was CEO of Marriott International Hotels for 40 years, stepping down from the CEO role in 2012.

Throughout that time, he was an active member of the Church of Latter Day Saints.

Thus the need to balance his beliefs with his guests' desires.

'I've always been concerned about (pornographic) movies in rooms,' he told the Associated Press in 2012. 'In the next three or four years, we won't have any more of those. That's something we've had a real problem with because the Church is very, very opposed to pornography, as it should be, and we are for families. But the owners of our hotels were making a lot of money. In fact, the only movies that make any money are pornography.'