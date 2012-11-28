10 Companies That Are Radically Changing The Way We Work

Millennials have a stronger-than-ever influence on the workplace.



They’re starting more and more companies themselves, and expect their workplaces to be as digitally native as they are.

These 10 companies know that, and are completely changing the way we work, start our businesses, hire staff, and collaborate in the 21st century.

Fancy Hands gives every person access to an armada of assistants. During an incredibly stressful work day, have you ever just wanted to be able to call someone and have them take care of a few of the things you feel like you'll never get to? That's exactly what startup Fancy Hands does, the company provides an army of on-demand assistants who can do everything from research, to setting up meetings, to walking the dog because you're working late. It was inspired by founder Ted Rodin's own experience of attempting to juggle a book, a job, and a baby. 37 Signals takes web collaboration way beyond shooting a document back and forth via email. Web-based collaboration isn't something as simple as sharing a spreadsheet or document online. When more and more workers are scattered and working on a freelance basis, that just doesn't cut it. 37 Signals helps fix that with web-based collaboration tools like Basecamp, that create a consistent, intuitive online environment where people, wherever they are, can talk and work together on a project instead of just sending it back and forth. The company helps level the field between freelancers, small businesses, and large enterprises with no setup fees, no termination fees, and no long contracts, which is incredibly important for smaller businesses. Box is making collaboration outside the office the standard instead of an exception. With more than 14 million users across 140,000 companies, Box is starting to change the workplace by sheer ubiquity. Box makes it easier than ever for companies and workers to combine the information they already have with existing systems, and helps make collaboration outside the office easier than ever. The company works to eliminate the big barriers of the past, big files moving slowly, having files stuck on a work computer, and worrying whether you have the latest version of a document. Mobile access and real-time updates keep workers informed and accountable even when they're on the road. SYPartners uses online tools to help teams take advantage of tested strategies for success. SYPartners is a consultancy with some very specific ideas about how the best teams and companies work. They seem to be good ones, the company helped Starbucks reinvent itself when CEO Howard Schultz returned. Great teams are not born, they're made. SYPartners works to build a particular set of positive habits with online tools that help companies and teams reach their full potential. The tools encourage things like building strong duos within a team, having clarity about expected results, and making smart decisions that stick. It's consulting, but the kind that seeks to transform people and an organisation. WeWork Labs gives entrepreneurs an office and startup community for $250 a month. For young companies starting up, office space can be a big, scary investment. Companies like WeWork are increasingly focused on creating an entirely new type of workspace, one that's shared between companies and functions like a community. For just $250 a month, more than 100 entrepreneurs working on more than 200 companies in New York alone get access to a combination co-working space and incubator, they get access to events and investor happy hours, perks like coffee and beer, and the support of a community of other like-minded people. oDesk lets businesses contract anything out and have an infinitely flexible workforce. Companies are increasingly looking to have the most flexible possible workforce, and companies are stepping up to fill that void. oDesk, the largest company of its kind, it brings contracting and freelancing up to the next level. It offers companies the opportunity to contract on demand and online for individual jobs or longer term projects in everything from writing to sales, design, and customer service. For workers who value flexibility, it's a new model of self-employment. LiquidSpace makes on demand office space as easy as opening an app. Despite all the virtual tools that make working virtually increasingly easy and common, sometimes you need a real space. LiquidSpace fills that gap for entrepreneurs, companies, and everyone in between by offering office space from other companies and partners on demand. It also gives an opportunity for those working at home or starting a company to have an office available without committing wholesale, and to be able to get space on the go. Whether it's a client meeting, a conference, or just the desire to work together in an office for a while, companies aren't limited by a single office or long waiting periods. Existing offices can also rent space, creating a community environment while making some extra cash. Badgeville brings behavioural insights from video games to the workplace. Companies are increasingly turning to new and unique ways to engage employees who grew up with video games and social networks as part of their lives. Gamiifcation company Badgeville gives its clients a way to use behavioural insights from games to help get the most out of employees. Companies that have invested in new technology can reward users for actually using it. The company has a platform for sales, which takes advantage of that fundamentally competitive process and makes it more engaging. Employees can earn rewards for engaging in the most productive behaviours and engaging online for the company. Jive brings the tools people love from Facebook and Twitter inside of corporations. There's a great deal of benefit to social media. It's quick, and a powerful tool for connecting, sharing, and even seeking information. Jive, which recently had a successful IPO, seeks to bring that power within the enterprise, bringing things like profiles, activity streams, status updates, and sharing to employees. Jive lets employees use a platform and method of sharing information they're very used to in a way that enhances productivity and makes it easier to find the people and expertise they need on the job. The Ladders makes both ends of the hiring process accountable and easier. In many ways, the digital age has made hiring more difficult for both employees and employers. Both companies and individuals can represent themselves any way they want online, leading to time-wasting at best and bad hires at worst. The Ladders works to change that by making the process accountable at both ends. Vetting recruiters and job seekers, The Ladders helps ensure that companies have access to the best talent and that workers find the best fit, instead of settling with what's easy or in front of them. Now learn more about the future of business See more Future Of Business >>





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.