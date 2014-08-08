11 Companies That Shaped The Modern World

At one point in history, the British East India company accounted for half the world's trade, mostly through dominating the spice trade.

Other items on the state-sanctioned company's resume: It began the British domination of India and started the Opium Wars in China.

The results were truly historic, Asia Times reports:

In 1700, India and China accounted for 47% of world gross domestic product while Western Europe's share was a mere 26%. By 1870, the Asian giants slumped to a combined 29% of world GDP and Western Europe leaped to 42%. The East India Company was the primary device for this reversal of world scales.

The British East India Company also helped shape the U.S. The British Parliament signed the Tea Act in 1773 to get rid of the millions of pounds of tea that the East India Company had stored in its warehouses by selling it to the American colonies, where they had a monopoly on tea.

Vexed by the taxation without representation, the colonies promptly held a Boston Tea Party.

You know the rest.