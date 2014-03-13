35 Companies That Are Changing The Way We Shop And Eat

Retail is one of the most disruptive industries in business.
Thanks to e-commerce, mobile commerce, and changing consumer preferences, the industry is changing like never before.
We selected 35 companies that are revolutionizing the space. These businesses are leaving a permanent mark on the way people run errands, shop, and eat.
From an established e-commerce giant deploying drones to an inventive new pizza chain, here are the consumer companies making big impacts.
Headquarters: Paris, France
Year founded: 2010
Why it's revolutionary: Augment creates instant, 3D models of products people want to buy and helps them determine if it's what they really want. The company has an app which allows customers to visualise how large items like furniture would look in their homes.
Michael Kors surpassed luxury powerhouses in just a few years by focusing on the right market segment.
Headquarters: New York City
Year founded: 2004
Why it's revolutionary: Through difficult economic times, the brand has excelled because it has stayed focused on the market's sweet spot -- people with money who aren't rich yet. Michael Kors recently surpassed Ralph Lauren in value and has inspired collections from brands like Tory Burch and Coach.
Headquarters: San Francisco, California
Year founded: 2008
Why it's revolutionary: While big-budget companies can afford to make e-commerce sites special, smaller businesses often don't have that luxury. Storenvy creates a more level playing field by allowing its 75,000 vendors to personalise their online stores.
Headquarters: Seattle, Washington
Year founded: 1994
Why it's revolutionary: Amazon is experimenting with drones that will deliver packages within 30 minutes. CEO Jeff Bezos expects the drones to be fully autonomous and in operation within four or five years. This stunning development shows that Amazon continues to pioneer e-commerce.
Headquarters: Austin, Texas.
Year founded: 2009
Why it's revolutionary: RetailMeNot is the largest digital coupon site in the world. In the past year, the company updated its app to include location-based offers for retailers ranging from Sephora to Target. RetailMeNot is expected to grow to include even more companies since launching its successful IPO last summer.
Headquarters: Boston, Massachusetts
Year founded: 2008
Why it's revolutionary: Founded by MIT engineers, Abine lets shoppers use a 'fake' credit card that masks consumer data from potential hackers. The company also started DoNotTrackMe, a free browser add-on that keeps companies from gathering personal information on consumers. In the wake of the Target data breach and others, Abine's services are especially important.
Headquarters: Coppell, Texas
Year founded: 1978
Why it's revolutionary: The Container Store offers unusually good benefits to workers, and it shows. The store's customer service is considered to be among the best in the retail industry. The company also works to make sure that the in-store experience can't be replicated online.
Headquarters: New York City
Year founded: 2013
Why it's revolutionary: Warby Parker co-founder Jeff Raider and his friend Andy Katz-Mayfield were inspired to sell high-quality razors at cheap prices after too many frustrating visits to the drug store. The result was Harry's. The company evidently struck a chord. It raised $US122.5 million in its first year and even bought the German razor factory that manufactures its products.
Headquarters: New York City
Year founded: 2010
Why it's revolutionary: Olapic implements shoppers' Instagram photos onto brand sites like West Elm, making it possible for retail companies to connect with shoppers. The brand is also leading the charge on how to use Instagram to drive sales.
Headquarters: New York City
Year founded: 2014
Why it's revolutionary: Cricket's Circle, founded by Rachel Blumenthal, acts as an advocate for expectant parents. After joining for free, expectant mothers can get recommendations for items at different price points. They can also read candid reviews from others who have tried the products. 'I think a lot of retailers prey on the anxiety that new mothers have,' Blumenthal said. 'We wanted to create an environment that was similar to how a friend would talk to you.'
Headquarters: Kansas City, Missouri.
Year founded: 1980
Why it's revolutionary: Applebee's is addressing customers' least favourite thing about eating out -- waiting for the check. The casual restaurant will have tablets in all its stores by the end of 2014, meaning that customers can immediately pay and leave. Now, companies like Buffalo Wild Wings are following suit.
Headquarters: New York, N.Y.
Year founded: 2010
Why it's revolutionary: Joor is online community for fashion brands and buyers. The website has completely changed how designers manage their wholesale orders and inventory by providing insight into sales flow and demand for buyers. Brands using the app include Diane von Furstenberg, Rag & Bone, Vince, John Varvatos, and Joie.
Headquarters: Los Angeles, California
Year founded: 2012
Why it's revolutionary: AdoreMe sells high-quality lingerie at a lower price than Victoria's Secret. AdoreMe's designer used to lead the design team at Victoria's Secret, meaning that the aesthetic is very similar. The company raised $US8.5 million in funding last year.
Headquarters: New York, N.Y.
Year founded: 2013
Why it's revolutionary: Zola is a wedding registry website that offers far more than your traditional selection of crock pots and bakeware. Zola also allows couples to register for experiences, like a wine tasting tour or a yoga membership, as well as honeymoon or cash funds. To make things easier for big-ticket items, Zola also allows for 'group gifting' so individuals can contribute variable amounts of money to more expensive items.
Headquarters: Dallas, Texas
Year founded: 2008
Why it's revolutionary: Hail Merry, started by a group of Dallas women in 2008, provides gluten-free, non-GMO desserts like macaroons and tarts. It was one of the first companies to create natural foods on a large scale.
Headquarters: Los Angeles, California
Year founded: 1984
Why it's revolutionary: The fast fashion brand's sales increased 82% from 2007 to 2012, according to Reuters. Meanwhile, classic teen retailers like Abercrombie & Fitch, American Eagle, and Aeropostale struggle to connect with customers. Forever 21 has stayed ahead by capitalising on teen trends with lightning speed. Now, Abercrombie & Fitch has announced it plans to go to more of a fast-fashion model for its Hollister brand.
Headquarters: Chandler, Arizona
Year founded: 2010
Why it's revolutionary: Origami Owl provides jewelry to independent associates who buy items at a discount and then sell them to customers at private parties. The company was founded by 14-year-old Bella Weems, and is still run by her family. The company hit $US250 million in revenue last year.
Headquarters: Seattle, Washington
Year founded: 1971
Why it's revolutionary: Starbucks purchased Teavana for more than $US600 million in 2012. Now, the company is opening tea cafes similar to the brand's coffee chains. 'We believe the tea category is ripe for reinvention and rapid growth. The Teavana acquisition now positions us to disrupt and lead, just as we did with espresso starting three decades ago,' Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz said.
Headquarters: Glenview, Illinois
Year founded: 1978
Why it's revolutionary: Blockbuster recently closed all its stores. Meanwhile, Family Video has boasted positive sales and recently opened 18 locations. The company's secret? Focusing on its brick-and-mortar strategy and giving customers a reason to come in to rent movies. Customers at Family Video pay less than $US3 for a rental. The chain also has negotiable late fees and free movie rentals for children.
Headquarters: Santa Monica, California
Year founded: 2012
Why it's revolutionary: Beautycounter offers cosmetics that are free of the 1,300 ingredients that are banned in Europe. Many of these ingredients are regularly found in U.S. cosmetics. The company sells product online and through consultants. ''Your skin is your largest organ. What you put on it is important,' founder Gregg Renfrew told Vogue.
Headquarters: Seattle, Washington
Year founded: 1901
Why it's revolutionary: Nordstrom is using real-time data from Pinterest to influence store displays. If items are popular with Nordstrom's 4.5 million Pinterest members, they display them in stores. The company also found a way to profit from showrooming through a partnership with Blue Nile Jewelry. The jewelry company has a showroom kiosk in Nordstrom's bridal department.
Headquarters: San Francisco, Calif.
Year founded: 2011
Why it's revolutionary: American Giant is a direct-to-consumer apparel company that makes high-quality, affordable basics, including hoodies, t-shirts and sweatpants. Their best-selling sweatshirt has been named the 'greatest hoodie ever made' and at one point had a four-month waiting list. The company uses four factories in North Carolina and California and pledges to never outsource jobs overseas.
Headquarters: San Francisco, Calif.
Year founded: 2011
Why it's revolutionary: Good Eggs delivers locally-produced food to consumers through a network of farmers in four cities. Consumers can seamlessly order farm-fresh goods on Good Eggs' website, and even select which farms they want to buy the goods from. Then Good Eggs delivers the food to consumers or packages it for pickup.
Headquarters: Conshohocken, Pa.
Year founded: 2010
Why it's revolutionary: ShopRunner is a members-only delivery service that provides free, 2-day shipping on orders from more than 80 retail sites, including Neiman Marcus, Toys 'R' Us, Brooks Brothers and PetSmart. The service, which costs $US79 annually, also provides unlimited free returns.
Headquarters: San Francisco, Calif.
Year founded: 2011
Why it's revolutionary: Weddington Way is a marketplace for bridesmaids dresses that allows groups to select, share, like, and comment on different gowns. Brides can also order the gowns through the website, as well as order fabric swatches.
Headquarters: Petaluma, Calif.
Year founded: 1998
Why it's revolutionary: Gap's Athleta offers fitness apparel at lower prices than trendy Lululemon and has one of the most lenient return policies of any other retailer. The company accepts any item, for any reason at any time. Athleta also offers a variety of fitness events, including yoga and pilates, in stores.
Headquarters: Redwood City, Calif.
Year founded: 2009
Why it's revolutionary: ShopKick is an app that rewards shoppers with points just for walking into stores, scanning products, or making purchases. The points build up to create gift cards, making shopping a much more rewarding experience.
Headquarters: Pasadena, Calif.
Year founded: 2011
Why it's revolutionary: Blaze Pizza is often referred to as the 'Chipotle' of pizza chains. Like Chipotle, the fast casual chain has an assembly line of ingredients that allows customers to build their own pies from dozens of choices between crusts, sauces and toppings.
Headquarters: New York, N.Y.
Year founded: 1860
Why it's revolutionary: Bloomingdale's recently found a way to prevent customers from buying garments for a special event and then returning them the next day. The retailer keeps some garments tagged with a black plastic device after they have been sold. Once shoppers have removed the tag, it cannot be reattached and they can't return the item.
Headquarters: San Francisco, Calif.
Year founded: 2011
Why it's revolutionary: Hampton Creek has created a line of plant-based substitutes for eggs that have similar nutritional values to the real thing. The company is currently selling two products that are typically contain eggs: mayonnaise and cookie dough. It has also developed a powdered egg replacement that isn't yet for sale.
