35 Companies That Are Changing The Way We Shop And Eat

Ashley Lutz, Hayley Peterson
Shoe pinterestCourtesy Nordstrom

Retail is one of the most disruptive industries in business.

Thanks to e-commerce, mobile commerce, and changing consumer preferences, the industry is changing like never before.

We selected 35 companies that are revolutionizing the space. These businesses are leaving a permanent mark on the way people run errands, shop, and eat.

From an established e-commerce giant deploying drones to an inventive new pizza chain, here are the consumer companies making big impacts.

Augment is trailblazing in simulated reality, a necessity in today's world of e-commerce.

Headquarters: Paris, France

Year founded: 2010

Why it's revolutionary: Augment creates instant, 3D models of products people want to buy and helps them determine if it's what they really want. The company has an app which allows customers to visualise how large items like furniture would look in their homes.

Michael Kors surpassed luxury powerhouses in just a few years by focusing on the right market segment.

Headquarters: New York City

Year founded: 2004

Why it's revolutionary: Through difficult economic times, the brand has excelled because it has stayed focused on the market's sweet spot -- people with money who aren't rich yet. Michael Kors recently surpassed Ralph Lauren in value and has inspired collections from brands like Tory Burch and Coach.

Storenvy allows independent vendors to open and customise their own virtual shops.

Headquarters: San Francisco, California

Year founded: 2008

Why it's revolutionary: While big-budget companies can afford to make e-commerce sites special, smaller businesses often don't have that luxury. Storenvy creates a more level playing field by allowing its 75,000 vendors to personalise their online stores.

Amazon is redefining e-commerce through fast-delivery drones.

This undated image provided by Amazon.com shows the so-called Prime Air unmanned aircraft project that Amazon is working on in its research and development labs.

Headquarters: Seattle, Washington

Year founded: 1994

Why it's revolutionary: Amazon is experimenting with drones that will deliver packages within 30 minutes. CEO Jeff Bezos expects the drones to be fully autonomous and in operation within four or five years. This stunning development shows that Amazon continues to pioneer e-commerce.

RetailMeNot targets coupons by location.

Headquarters: Austin, Texas.

Year founded: 2009

Why it's revolutionary: RetailMeNot is the largest digital coupon site in the world. In the past year, the company updated its app to include location-based offers for retailers ranging from Sephora to Target. RetailMeNot is expected to grow to include even more companies since launching its successful IPO last summer.

Abine keeps online shoppers' data safe and secure.

Headquarters: Boston, Massachusetts

Year founded: 2008

Why it's revolutionary: Founded by MIT engineers, Abine lets shoppers use a 'fake' credit card that masks consumer data from potential hackers. The company also started DoNotTrackMe, a free browser add-on that keeps companies from gathering personal information on consumers. In the wake of the Target data breach and others, Abine's services are especially important.

The Container Store is thriving with an unorthodox strategy.

Headquarters: Coppell, Texas

Year founded: 1978

Why it's revolutionary: The Container Store offers unusually good benefits to workers, and it shows. The store's customer service is considered to be among the best in the retail industry. The company also works to make sure that the in-store experience can't be replicated online.

Harry's offers high-quality shaving products for below drugstore pricing.

Headquarters: New York City

Year founded: 2013

Why it's revolutionary: Warby Parker co-founder Jeff Raider and his friend Andy Katz-Mayfield were inspired to sell high-quality razors at cheap prices after too many frustrating visits to the drug store. The result was Harry's. The company evidently struck a chord. It raised $US122.5 million in its first year and even bought the German razor factory that manufactures its products.

Olapic converts customer's social media photos into marketing.

Headquarters: New York City

Year founded: 2010

Why it's revolutionary: Olapic implements shoppers' Instagram photos onto brand sites like West Elm, making it possible for retail companies to connect with shoppers. The brand is also leading the charge on how to use Instagram to drive sales.

Cricket's Circle is simplifying the shopping process for new parents.

Rachel Blumenthal

Headquarters: New York City

Year founded: 2014

Why it's revolutionary: Cricket's Circle, founded by Rachel Blumenthal, acts as an advocate for expectant parents. After joining for free, expectant mothers can get recommendations for items at different price points. They can also read candid reviews from others who have tried the products. 'I think a lot of retailers prey on the anxiety that new mothers have,' Blumenthal said. 'We wanted to create an environment that was similar to how a friend would talk to you.'

Applebee's killed the most annoying thing about eating out.

Headquarters: Kansas City, Missouri.

Year founded: 1980

Why it's revolutionary: Applebee's is addressing customers' least favourite thing about eating out -- waiting for the check. The casual restaurant will have tablets in all its stores by the end of 2014, meaning that customers can immediately pay and leave. Now, companies like Buffalo Wild Wings are following suit.

Joor is transforming how the fashion industry orders and manages inventory.

Headquarters: New York, N.Y.

Year founded: 2010

Why it's revolutionary: Joor is online community for fashion brands and buyers. The website has completely changed how designers manage their wholesale orders and inventory by providing insight into sales flow and demand for buyers. Brands using the app include Diane von Furstenberg, Rag & Bone, Vince, John Varvatos, and Joie.

AdoreMe offers direct-to-consumer lingerie at a friendly price point.

Headquarters: Los Angeles, California

Year founded: 2012

Why it's revolutionary: AdoreMe sells high-quality lingerie at a lower price than Victoria's Secret. AdoreMe's designer used to lead the design team at Victoria's Secret, meaning that the aesthetic is very similar. The company raised $US8.5 million in funding last year.

Zola is upending the traditional wedding registry.

Headquarters: New York, N.Y.

Year founded: 2013

Why it's revolutionary: Zola is a wedding registry website that offers far more than your traditional selection of crock pots and bakeware. Zola also allows couples to register for experiences, like a wine tasting tour or a yoga membership, as well as honeymoon or cash funds. To make things easier for big-ticket items, Zola also allows for 'group gifting' so individuals can contribute variable amounts of money to more expensive items.

Hail Merry is a leader in natural foods.

Headquarters: Dallas, Texas

Year founded: 2008

Why it's revolutionary: Hail Merry, started by a group of Dallas women in 2008, provides gluten-free, non-GMO desserts like macaroons and tarts. It was one of the first companies to create natural foods on a large scale.

Forever 21 is completely changing how the teen retail industry works.

Headquarters: Los Angeles, California

Year founded: 1984

Why it's revolutionary: The fast fashion brand's sales increased 82% from 2007 to 2012, according to Reuters. Meanwhile, classic teen retailers like Abercrombie & Fitch, American Eagle, and Aeropostale struggle to connect with customers. Forever 21 has stayed ahead by capitalising on teen trends with lightning speed. Now, Abercrombie & Fitch has announced it plans to go to more of a fast-fashion model for its Hollister brand.

Origami Owl is taking over the jewelry business.

Headquarters: Chandler, Arizona

Year founded: 2010

Why it's revolutionary: Origami Owl provides jewelry to independent associates who buy items at a discount and then sell them to customers at private parties. The company was founded by 14-year-old Bella Weems, and is still run by her family. The company hit $US250 million in revenue last year.

Starbucks wants to make tea as popular as coffee.

Headquarters: Seattle, Washington

Year founded: 1971

Why it's revolutionary: Starbucks purchased Teavana for more than $US600 million in 2012. Now, the company is opening tea cafes similar to the brand's coffee chains. 'We believe the tea category is ripe for reinvention and rapid growth. The Teavana acquisition now positions us to disrupt and lead, just as we did with espresso starting three decades ago,' Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz said.

Family Video found a way to make media rental businesses thrive.

Headquarters: Glenview, Illinois

Year founded: 1978

Why it's revolutionary: Blockbuster recently closed all its stores. Meanwhile, Family Video has boasted positive sales and recently opened 18 locations. The company's secret? Focusing on its brick-and-mortar strategy and giving customers a reason to come in to rent movies. Customers at Family Video pay less than $US3 for a rental. The chain also has negotiable late fees and free movie rentals for children.

Beautycounter is making environmentally-friendly cosmetics available to the masses.

Headquarters: Santa Monica, California

Year founded: 2012

Why it's revolutionary: Beautycounter offers cosmetics that are free of the 1,300 ingredients that are banned in Europe. Many of these ingredients are regularly found in U.S. cosmetics. The company sells product online and through consultants. ''Your skin is your largest organ. What you put on it is important,' founder Gregg Renfrew told Vogue.

Nordstrom is leading the charge on uniting online and offline commerce.

Headquarters: Seattle, Washington

Year founded: 1901

Why it's revolutionary: Nordstrom is using real-time data from Pinterest to influence store displays. If items are popular with Nordstrom's 4.5 million Pinterest members, they display them in stores. The company also found a way to profit from showrooming through a partnership with Blue Nile Jewelry. The jewelry company has a showroom kiosk in Nordstrom's bridal department.

American Giant is reviving American manufacturing one sweatshirt at a time.

Headquarters: San Francisco, Calif.

Year founded: 2011

Why it's revolutionary: American Giant is a direct-to-consumer apparel company that makes high-quality, affordable basics, including hoodies, t-shirts and sweatpants. Their best-selling sweatshirt has been named the 'greatest hoodie ever made' and at one point had a four-month waiting list. The company uses four factories in North Carolina and California and pledges to never outsource jobs overseas.

Good Eggs is changing the way people shop for food.

Headquarters: San Francisco, Calif.

Year founded: 2011

Why it's revolutionary: Good Eggs delivers locally-produced food to consumers through a network of farmers in four cities. Consumers can seamlessly order farm-fresh goods on Good Eggs' website, and even select which farms they want to buy the goods from. Then Good Eggs delivers the food to consumers or packages it for pickup.

ShopRunner is doing away with long shipping waits and charges.

Headquarters: Conshohocken, Pa.

Year founded: 2010

Why it's revolutionary: ShopRunner is a members-only delivery service that provides free, 2-day shipping on orders from more than 80 retail sites, including Neiman Marcus, Toys 'R' Us, Brooks Brothers and PetSmart. The service, which costs $US79 annually, also provides unlimited free returns.

Weddington Way is changing the way women shop for bridesmaid dresses.

Ilana Stern (right) is the CEO and founder of Weddington Way

Headquarters: San Francisco, Calif.

Year founded: 2011

Why it's revolutionary: Weddington Way is a marketplace for bridesmaids dresses that allows groups to select, share, like, and comment on different gowns. Brides can also order the gowns through the website, as well as order fabric swatches.

Athleta is a pioneer in women's activewear.

Headquarters: Petaluma, Calif.

Year founded: 1998

Why it's revolutionary: Gap's Athleta offers fitness apparel at lower prices than trendy Lululemon and has one of the most lenient return policies of any other retailer. The company accepts any item, for any reason at any time. Athleta also offers a variety of fitness events, including yoga and pilates, in stores.

ShopKick makes shopping more rewarding.

Headquarters: Redwood City, Calif.

Year founded: 2009

Why it's revolutionary: ShopKick is an app that rewards shoppers with points just for walking into stores, scanning products, or making purchases. The points build up to create gift cards, making shopping a much more rewarding experience.

Blaze Pizza is revolutionizing how people order pizza.

Headquarters: Pasadena, Calif.

Year founded: 2011

Why it's revolutionary: Blaze Pizza is often referred to as the 'Chipotle' of pizza chains. Like Chipotle, the fast casual chain has an assembly line of ingredients that allows customers to build their own pies from dozens of choices between crusts, sauces and toppings.

Bloomingdale's has solved a huge problem for department stores.

Headquarters: New York, N.Y.

Year founded: 1860

Why it's revolutionary: Bloomingdale's recently found a way to prevent customers from buying garments for a special event and then returning them the next day. The retailer keeps some garments tagged with a black plastic device after they have been sold. Once shoppers have removed the tag, it cannot be reattached and they can't return the item.

Publitas has found a way to make print catalogues more profitable.

Headquarters: Amsterdam, Netherlands

Year founded: 2006

Why it's revolutionary: Publitas allows retailers to turn their print catalogues and magazines into interactive, shoppable publications on the web.

Fancy has seamlessly integrated online shopping and social media.

Headquarters: New York, N.Y.

Year founded: 2009

Why it's revolutionary: Fancy allows its more than seven million users to engage in socially oriented shopping through Pinterest-like picture feeds and sharing.

Hampton Creek has reinvented the egg.

Headquarters: San Francisco, Calif.

Year founded: 2011

Why it's revolutionary: Hampton Creek has created a line of plant-based substitutes for eggs that have similar nutritional values to the real thing. The company is currently selling two products that are typically contain eggs: mayonnaise and cookie dough. It has also developed a powdered egg replacement that isn't yet for sale.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.