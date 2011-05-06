11 Companies That Are Cashing In On The Mayan Apocalypse

Photo: wikimedia commons
Nuclear blasts, asteroid collisions, electromagnetic pulses, and the Mayan calendar — all have people concerned that the end could be near.If you’re a survivalist, you get ready. If you’re a businessman, you sell supplies to the survivalist.
A recent CNBC special delved into the ways that different companies are turning potential disaster into legitimate profits. We collected there findings, as well as some of our own.
Who's profiting: 2012 Supplies. They'll sell you a number of items for life after people.
Prices: An emergency radio is $150. A solar powered oven is $240. Want a grizzly bear trap? That'll be $170.
Who's profiting: Larry Hall. He's converting an Atlas F missile base in Kansas for use as living and survival space. The finished product will resemble a furnished luxury condo, except it will be entirely underground.
Price: $900,000 for half a floor of living space.
Who's profiting: Melrose jewellers. They're selling an end-of-the-world-themed Rolex called 'Time May Be Running Out.' According to CEO Kishan Agarwal, the watch is specifically geared towards 'those people who live every minute to the fullest.'
Price: $14,225
Who's profiting: Emergency Seed Bank. They will sell you seeds that are specially prepared to be used after a disaster.
The seeds are dried to an appropriate moisture for maximum shelf life, sealed in an airtight bag, then stored in military grade canisters. According to the site, 'your seed bank can be wrapped in a garbage bag and buried for decades.'
Price: $239
Who's profiting: A CafePress user. You can't eat it to survive, but this doomsday-themed teddy bear will give you something to snuggle as you both endure the nuclear fallout.
Price: $18
Who's profiting: Glenn Beck! According to Talking Points Memo, ads for 'food insurance,' an emergency food system, have appeared on his site that bear his image.
Price: $200 and up
Who's profiting: Movie studios. A number of popular movies address life at the end of the world, such as I Am Legend.
Price: I Am Legend made $76.5 million on opening weekend.
Who's profiting: Max Brooks and other apocalypse-minded authors. There are a number of entertaining books out there inspired by the end of the world, perhaps most notably Brooks's World War Z.
The book is a tongue-in-cheek 'oral history' of mankind's war against zombies.
Price: We couldn't find sales figures, but the World War Z has sold well enough that there's interest in making a movie out of it.
Who's profiting: George Noory, host of Coast to Coast, a hugely popular radio show devoted to the paranormal and conspiracy theories. He regularly devotes time on his show to 2012 with the motto 'be prepared, not scared.'
Noory promises to be live on the air on December 21, 2012 - the night the Mayans said we're toast.
Price: The show is obviously free to listen to, but advertisers will likely pay a premium on that fateful day next year.
Who's profiting: UndergroundBombShelter.com. They have a number of products available for the survival-oriented, including this portable nuclear-chemical shelter.
Prices: The portable shelter is $8,799. A more heavy-duty underground shelter requires contacting them before a price is given.
Who's profiting: Terra Vivos. This must-watch video came across to us as equal parts explanation and fear-mongering. They will sell you space in a preexisting underground shelter in Nebraska in order to survive any sort of catastrophe that might be headed our way.
Price: $25,000 per person after you pass screening by the 'Vivos Selection committee.'
