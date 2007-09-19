Presenting Tues 9/18: IACI, NWS, VIAB, DIS, XMSR, TWX

The following companies are presenting today at Goldman’s Communicopia conference (NY) and Merrill’s media conference (CA). All times Eastern:
8:55 GS IAC (IACI, Diller). Notes here
9:40 GS News Corp (NWS, Murdoch)
10:25 GS Viacom (VIAB, Dauman) Notes here.
11:45 ML CBS (CBS, Moonves)
12:00 GS Disney (DIS, Iger)
12:30 ML XM Satellite Radio (XMSR)
1:20 GS Warner Music (WMG, Bronfman)
2:05 GS Time Warner (TWX, Parsons)
2:50 GS Comcast (CMCSA)
3:15 ML Fox Interactive (NWS)
3:35 GS Liberty Media
6:05 ML THQ
