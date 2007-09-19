Presenting Tues 9/18: IACI, NWS, VIAB, DIS, XMSR, TWX

The following companies are presenting today at Goldman’s Communicopia conference (NY) and Merrill’s media conference (CA). All times Eastern:



8:55 GS IAC (IACI, Diller). Notes here

9:40 GS News Corp (NWS, Murdoch)

10:25 GS Viacom (VIAB, Dauman) Notes here.

11:45 ML CBS (CBS, Moonves)

12:00 GS Disney (DIS, Iger)

12:30 ML XM Satellite Radio (XMSR)

1:20 GS Warner Music (WMG, Bronfman)

2:05 GS Time Warner (TWX, Parsons)

2:50 GS Comcast (CMCSA)

3:15 ML Fox Interactive (NWS)

3:35 GS Liberty Media

6:05 ML THQ

