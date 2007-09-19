Presenting Tues 9/18: IACI, NWS, VIAB, DIS, XMSR, TWX

Henry Blodget

The following companies are presenting today at Goldman’s Communicopia conference (NY) and Merrill’s media conference (CA).  All times Eastern:

8:55     GS IAC (IACI, Diller). Notes here
9:40     GS News Corp (NWS, Murdoch)
10:25     GS Viacom (VIAB, Dauman)  Notes here.
11:45     ML CBS (CBS, Moonves)
12:00     GS Disney (DIS, Iger)
12:30     ML XM Satellite Radio (XMSR)
1:20       GS Warner Music (WMG, Bronfman)
2:05      GS Time Warner (TWX, Parsons)
2:50     GS Comcast (CMCSA)
3:15     ML Fox Interactive (NWS)
3:35     GS Liberty Media
6:05     ML  THQ

