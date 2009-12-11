Companies Gearing Up To Support Major Enterprise Smartphone Growth

An executive from a leading enterprise management company tells us his clients are preparing for a surge in employees using smartphones in the next few years.



Currently about 10% of the US workforce use smartphones, so even minor gains in enterprise share represent potentially strong growth for the overall smartphone industry.

According to the executive:

A major client with over 100,000 employees currently has a minority of its employees using smartphones, but is preparing to support 100% of its employees on smartphones within two years.

Representatives from almost all the major government agencies (White House, Senate, State Department etc.) are figuring out how to manage security risks from the surging number of government employees asking to access the enterprise with smartphones.

Over the next year, we expect more companies to field growing requests from employees for smartphones, helping drive overall smartphone growth. We believe the growing enterprise market could drive 20-25 million incremental smartphone sales over the next 3-5 years.

In a potentially bad development for Research in Motion, many corporations are also gearing up to support Apple’s iPhone, which some employees are desperate to use.

