All of the companies no longer advertising on Facebook due to the platform's lack of hate speech moderation

Reuters Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook’s CEO and chairman.

Civil rights organisations including NAACP, Colour of Change, and Anti-Defamation League asked advertisers to stop paying for advertisements on Facebook in the wake of George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police officers.

Since Floyd’s death, Facebook has allowed posts in which Trump called protesters “thugs” and suggested violence when he wrote, “when the looting starts, the shooting starts.”

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg decided not to take action in removing the content despite requests. Twitter, on the other hand, flagged Trump’s tweets using the same language as “glorifying violence.”

In light of Zuckerberg’s inaction, companies like The North Face, REI, and Talkspace have halted their paid advertising on Facebook – some of them just for the month of July.

The North Face was the first major brand to halt its paid advertising on Facebook.

Bethany Biron/Business Insider

The North Face announced its decision on Friday.

The clothing company said it would also stop advertising on Instagram, which Facebook owns.

“We know that for too long harmful, racist rhetoric and misinformation has made the world unequal and unsafe, and we stand with the NAACP and the other organisations who are working to #StopHateforProfit,” Steve Lesnard, The North Face’s global VP of marketing, said in a statement.

REI said it would stop its Facebook ads for the month of July.

Robert Alexander/Getty Images

For 82 years, we have put people over profits. We're pulling all Facebook/Instagram advertising for the month of July. #StopHateForProfit Learn more: https://t.co/XCQSnUO8XJ https://t.co/Jp1GaKdCUN — REI (@REI) June 19, 2020

Talkspace, a mental health app, also halted its Facebook advertising. CEO Oren Frank said he “will not support a platform that incites violence, racism, and lies.”

We at @Talkspace discontinued our partnership discussions with @Facebook today. We will not support a platform that incites violence, racism, and lies. #BlackLivesMatter — Oren Frank (@orenfrank) June 1, 2020

Software company Braze did the same. CMO Sara Spivey called for other companies to join the boycott on Twitter.

As a CMO, I am reallocating dollars planned for Facebook advertising to other places. I won’t fund an org that fails to act against divisiveness and hate, hiding behind “freedom of speech.” Fellow marketers, join me. #nomoremoneyforFacebook — Sara Spivey (@SaraSpivey1) June 3, 2020

Fons, a payment company, has sworn off Facebook advertising too.

So many companies, including @getfons are exploring options to divest marketing budgets from FB/Insta. If we stop advertising, perhaps they’ll change. https://t.co/i41nySfHMh — Eric Branner (@EricBranner) June 7, 2020

CEO and co-founder Eric Branner said that the boycott could potentially lead to Facebook changing its policy.

