INSTANT MBA: Even In Multiple Office Locations, Companies Need A Single, Unified Culture

Today’s advice comes as a contributed post from Shmulik Weller, chief executive officer and co-founder of SundaySky:



“To accelerate a startup’s growth strategy, it is common for entrepreneurs to consider expanding their offices to multiple locations … While each office should have its own sub-culture, startups should embrace and uphold a unified company across all locations.”

Weller says the primary challenge when expanding an office is maintaining a startup’s core spirit. To do this, he suggests recruiting talent that shares the same values and goals between offices. Relocating key employees to a new office can help since these team members can serve as an effective bridge between locations.

“Growing companies need to maintain their spirit while recruiting candidates at a new location. Hiring employees that share your creative mindset and similar growth ambitions is something that you can’t afford to sacrifice as you grow into a new office — even if the territory is unfamiliar … Today, our employees may be separated physically, but they share the same intrinsic energy, ambition and enthusiasm for what we do.”

