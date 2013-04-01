TOP PAY: These 10 Tech Companies Have The Most $100,000+ Job Openings

Dreaming of a bigger salary?



Many tech companies are in hyper-hiring mode right now, with thousands of job openings. We previously reported on the companies with the most tech job openings.

But which employers pay the best?

To answer that, we asked job search site Indeed.com to sift through its massive database and tell us the companies that have the most tech job openings with a minimum salary of $100,000.

All of these employers have hundreds of $100,000+ jobs available.

No. 10: SAIC has 290 $100,00+ job openings Company: SAIC No. of 100K+ jobs open: 290 Why it's hiring: SAIC is better known as a defence contractor than an IT firm. But it's both. It's involved in all the latest tech areas like cloud computing, security, health care tech and smart grids. Employees rate it: 4 stars (out of 5); Many employees say that SAIC has a great corporate culture. 'SAIC is a wonderful company with which to work. It is clear they only hire the most technically competent individuals and it is truly professionally reward to work with such colleagues,' says a current Telecommunications Planner Network Designer. No. 9: Apple has 302 $100,00+ job openings Company: Apple No. of 100K+ jobs open: 302 Why it's hiring: Apple is the 'it child' of the tech industry these days. In addition to making PCs, tablets, smartphones, and an uber popular app store, it has expanded into new areas like cloud computing. Employees rate it: 4 stars (out of 5) While there's been some stress on employees since Tim Cook became CEO, Apple is still known as a great place to work. 'Apple is a really fast-paced work environment. You can feel and see the energy from people around you. It is a well-made and well-maintained work environment where it supports its employee to be as productive as possible,' says a current Information Security Engineer. No. 8: Hewlett-Packard has 312 $100,00+ job openings Company: HP No. of 100K+ jobs open: 312 Why it's hiring: HP is cranking up new areas like software-defined networking, analytics, cloud computing, computer security. Employees rate it: 4 stars (out of 5) Although HP is hiring, it is also going through a lot of upheaval including a multi-year, 29,000-employee layoff. 'Over all HP is a good company to work for with benefits. It is easy going atmosphere, but job security is not certain. I have been here for over 18 years and have learned a lot. I have had several managers over that period of time and all have different styles. My peers are pleasant to work with,' says a current Business Operations Planner. No. 7: Lockheed Martin has 312 $100,00+ job openings Company: Lockheed Martin No. of 100K+ jobs open: 312 Why it's hiring: Lockheed Martin is best known for building aeroplanes and tanks, but it's also an IT company. It sells computer security tech and cloud computing to governments and big enterprises. Employees rate it: 4 stars (out of 5) Lockheed Martin is a huge corporation where employees work with cool high-end security tech. 'Good company with competitive pay. Learned how to become a successful leader and successfully manage projects that can be delivered on time and within budget,' says a current Information Assurance Lead. No. 6: Accenture has 331 $100,00+ job openings Company: Accenture No. of 100K+ jobs open: 331 Why it's hiring: Accenture is best known as a consulting firm but it also offers technology services and outsourcing. Employees rate it: 4 stars (out of 5) Accenture is a huge, multinational company that has over 200,000 in 120 countries. 'Tons of opportunities, lots to learn, superb workplace! Co-workers are super helpful. Projects are high profile and fun. Treatment of employee is amazingly nice,' says a former Business Analyst. No 5: Dell has 378 $100,00+ job openings Company: Dell No. of 100K+ jobs open: 378 Why it's hiring: Dell is trying to convert itself from a PC manufacturer into a full-service, enterprise IT shop competing with the likes of IBM and HP. It's hiring everyone from consultants to storage experts to make that happen. Employees rate it: 4 stars (out of 5) Dell is going through some turmoil as founder Michael Dell tries take the company private, but that hasn't stopped it from recruiting like crazy. 'The education that I got from Dell was amazing and the relationships and career openings have really been appreciated. A lot of change happens often, so make sure you can drink from a firehose and handle ambiguity,' says a former Inside Account Manager. No. 4: IBM has 399 $100,00+ job openings Company: IBM No. of 100K+ jobs open: 399 Why it's hiring: IBM is pushing into competitive new areas like cloud computing, big data, and smart grids. Employees rate it: 4 stars (out of 5) IBM is known as one of the most stable places to work, with great benefits, but it can be demanding. 'They respected that people had a life outside of work so didn't expect long hours for the sake of long hours. My manager was great. My coworkers were great,' says a former Software Engineer. No. 3: Amazon has 422 $100,00+ job openings Company: Amazon No. of 100K+ jobs open: 422 Why it's hiring: Amazon is a technical leader in all things cloud computing and e-commerce. It hires everyone from buyers to data scientists. Employees rate it: 4 stars (out of 5) Amazon is always working on something innovative. 'Fun place to work, great management. I've learned a lot in this fast paced environment,' says a current Business Analyst. No. 2: Microsoft has 443 $100,00+ job openings Company: Microsoft No. of 100K+ jobs open: 443 Why it's hiring: Microsoft is undergoing a major transformation now, from its Windows operating system to its program developer tools to its cloud computing platforms. It needs new talent to help it along. Employees rate it: 4 stars (out of 5) Microsoft is known for its perk-filled culture, long hours, and 'stack rank' review system. 'Work-life balance varies by team and role. Some teams are more collaborative than others. Overall a good company to work for,' says a current Global Program Manager. No. 1: Oracle has 537 $100,00+ job openings Company: Oracle No. of 100K+ jobs open: 537 Why it's hiring: Oracle is one of the world's largest vendors of enterprise software. It's ramping up its workforce to push into new areas, namely cloud computing and data centre hardware. Employees rate it: 4 stars (out of 5) Oracle is known as a demanding employer that rewards its employees well. 'Working at this company is tough, but looks great on your resume. There's corporate bureaucracy, but great pay, good hours. But they focus heavily on things like process and metrics,' says a Current Account Manager. More jobs ... WHO'S HIRING? These 10 Tech Companies Have The Most Job Openings

