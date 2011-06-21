The 20 Hardest Corporate Interviews In America

image

Job interviews are often a nerve-wracking ordeal. But at some places, your suffering is guaranteed.Glassdoor identified the hardest interview processes out there based on user reviews.

Google, a company known for their interesting interview questions, was just shy of the top 20. eBay and Amazon interview questions are actually harder.

The hardest interview of all is at consulting company McKinsey — not surprising when you consider that its business is based on answering hard questions.

Some interesting stats: many of the companies ranked as very difficult, are also ranked highly in overall employee satisfaction. Also, while some of the companies had difficult interview processes, the interviewee said they still had a positive experience.

#20 Procter & Gamble

#19 Oliver Wyman

#18 Altria

#17 Salesforce.com

#16 Amazon.com

#15 Gallup

#14 Stryker

#13 Bridgewater

#12 eBay

#11 Red Ventures

#10 Teach For America

#9 BP

#8 ZS Associates

#7 Palantir Tech

#6 A.T. Kearney

#5 Boston Consulting

#4 Bain & Company

#3 Jane Street Capital

#2 Cree

#1 McKinsey & Company

Think you can handle it?

