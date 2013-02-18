18 Companies That Are Probably Freaking Out About Those Leaked Wal-Mart Emails

Photo: Robert Stinnett / Flickr

Last week, Bloomberg reported that emails exchanged by Wal-Mart executives suggested that February sales so far were a “total disaster.” Blaming the recent payroll tax hike, among other things, at least one exec reportedly wrote that this was the “worst start to a month I have seen in my ~7 years with the company.”A spokesperson for Walmart told Bloomberg that the emails “lack the proper context.”



Regardless, anything short of an outright denial could be a troubling sign for the U.S. consumer, Wal-Mart’s business, and furthermore the businesses of Wal-Mart’s suppliers.

The International Securities Exchange offers an index that consists of 30 major suppliers that are heavily exposed to Wal-Mart.

We pulled 18 big publicly-traded companies that get at least 20 per cent of their revenue from Wal-Mart.

These are the companies that are probably most worried about the content of those leaked emails.

Eric Platt helped compile the research for this feature.

Helen of Troy Annual Sales To Walmart: $236.3 million per cent of Helen of Troy's Sales: 20.00 per cent per cent of Walmart's Costs: 0.07 per cent Products: Helen of Troy designs and distributes consumer products across three main segments: personal care, housewares, and health care. Goods sold include appliances, hair dryers, a skin care line, combs, and other accessories. Helen of Troy also owns the OXO brand name. Source: Helen of Troy 2012 Annual Filing Hasbro Inc. Annual Sales To Walmart: $857.1 million per cent of Hasbro's Sales: 20.00 per cent per cent of Walmart's Costs: 0.26 per cent Products: Hasbro sells children and family leisure products. Brands under the Hasbro name include Transformers, G.I. Joe, Parker Brothers, Milton Bradley, and Nerf among others. Source: Hasbro 2011 Annual Filing Jarden Corp. Annual Sales To Walmart: $1.34 billion per cent of Jarden's Sales: 20.00 per cent per cent of Walmart's Costs: 0.40 per cent Products: Jarden sells a variety of outdoor and indoor goods. Its outdoor solutions segment sells air beds, camping stoves, coolers, gas grills, lanterns, and sleeping bags. Jarden's consumer focused group sells Mr. Coffee coffee products, as well as indoor heaters, toasters, irons, and fans. Source: Jarden 2011 Annual Filing Kellogg Co. Annual Sales To Walmart: $2.64 billion per cent of Kellogg's Sales: 20.00 per cent per cent of Walmart's Costs: 0.79 per cent Products: Kellogg manufactures and markets cereal and other convenience food products. Products under the Kellogg name include Cheez-it, Corn Flakes, Coco Pops, Mini-Wheats, Pringles, Rice Krispies, and Special K. Source: Kellogg 2011 Annual Filing Flowers Foods Annual Sales To Walmart: $599.0 million per cent of Flowers Food's Sales: 21.60 per cent per cent of Walmart's Costs: 0.18 per cent Products: Flowers Foods produces and markets breads, buns, tortillas, and other such products. Brands under the Flowers Food name include Natures Own, Cobblestone Mill, and Natural Grain among others. Source: Flowers Foods 2011 Annual Filing Lancaster Colony Annual Sales To Walmart: $239.8 million per cent of Lancaster's Sales: 22.00 per cent per cent of Walmart's Costs: 0.08 per cent Products: Lancaster Colony operates under two segments: Specialty Foods and Glassware and Candles. The food segment sells products such as Parker House Style and The Original Texas Toast. The glassware and Candles segment produces candles, candle accessories, and other fragrance products. Source: Lancaster 2011 Annual Filing Perrigo Co. Annual Sales To Walmart: $606.1 million per cent of Perrigo's Sales: 22.00 per cent per cent of Walmart's Costs: 0.19 per cent Products: Perrigo offers many over-the-counter pharmaceutical products including Allergy Buster, Equate Nasal Decongestant, and Mucus Relief Sinus. Source: Perrigo 2011 Annual Filing General Mills Annual Sales To Walmart: $3.35 billion per cent of General Mill's Sales: 22.52 per cent per cent of Walmart's Costs: 1.00 per cent Products: General Mills manufactures and markets branded consumer foods including cereal, yogurt, soup, dry dinners, frozen vegetables, snacks, and grains. General Mills brands include Cheerios, Wheaties, Green Giant, and Totinos. Source: General Mills 2012 Annual Filing Leapfrog Enterprises Annual Sales To Walmart: $104.7 million per cent of Leapfrog's Sales: 23.00 per cent per cent of Walmart's Costs: 0.03 per cent Products: LeapFrog sells learning products and toys for children. Products sold by LeapFrog include LeapPad, a learning product for children similar to the Apple iPad, and Tag Junior, a reading system designed to introduce young children to books. Source: Leapfrog 2011 Annual Filing Church & Dwight Annual Sales To Walmart: $632.3 million per cent of Church's Sales: 23.00 per cent per cent of Walmart's Costs: 0.19 per cent Products: Church & Dwight develops and markets household, personal care, and specialty products under various brand names. Most notably, Church & Dwight is known for Arm & Hammer products, Trojan condoms, and Nair. Source: Church & Dwight 2011 Annual Filing Tootsie Roll Industries Annual Sales To Walmart: $124.1 million per cent of Tootsie Roll's Sales: 23.30 per cent per cent of Walmart's Costs: 0.04 per cent Products: Tootsie Roll manufactures and sells candy products. Brands under the Tootsie Roll name include Charms, Blow-Pop, Tootsie Roll, Dubble Bubble, and Charleston Chews. Source: Tootsie Roll 2011 Annual Filing Jakks Pacific Annual Sales To Walmart: $166.9 million per cent of Jakks' Sales: 24.63 per cent per cent of Walmart's Costs: 0.05 per cent Products: JAKKS Pacific designs and sells traditional toys and electronic products for children. Action figures sold include those based on the Ultimate Fighting Championship, Total Non-Stop Action wrestling, and the Pokemon franchise, as well dolls such as Cabbage Patch Kids label. Source: Jakks 2011 Annual Filing Hanesbrands Inc. Annual Sales To Walmart: $1.16 billion per cent of Hanes' Sales: 25.00 per cent per cent of Walmart's Costs: 0.35 per cent Products: Hanesbrands designs and sells a range of basic apparel products. The company offers T-shirts, underwear, casualwear, socks, and activewear. Brands owned by Hanesbrands include Hanes, Champion, Wonderbra, and Just My Size among others. Source: Hanes 2011 Annual Filing Clorox Co. Annual Sales To Walmart: $317.5 million per cent of Clorox's Sales: 26.00 per cent per cent of Walmart's Costs: 0.34 per cent Products: Clorox manufactures and markets consumer and institutional products. The company operates under four segments, Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. Clorox products include Clorox bleach and Kingsford charcoal. Source: Clorox 2012 Q2 Filing J.M. Smucker Co. Annual Sales To Walmart: $1.25 billion per cent of Smucker's Sales: 26.00 per cent per cent of Walmart's Costs: 0.39 per cent Products: J.M Smucker manufactures and markets branded food products. The company's main products include coffee, peanut butter, fruit spreads, baking mixes, canned milk, and beverages. Brands licensed by Smuckers include Folgers, Dunkin doughnuts, Smuckers, and Millstone. Source: Smuckers 2011 Annual Filing Moneygram International Annual Sales To Walmart: $361.9 million per cent of Moneygram's Sales: 29.00 per cent per cent of Walmart's Costs: 0.11 per cent Products: Moneygram provides payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments: Global Funds Transfers (GFT) and Financial Paper Products. The GFT segment provides money transfer and bill payment services while the Paper Products segment provides money orders to consumers through retail and financial institution agents. Source: Moneygram 2011 Annual Filing Cott Corp. Annual Sales To Walmart: $737.7 million per cent of Cott's Sales: 31.60 per cent per cent of Walmart's Costs: 0.22 per cent Products: Cott Corp. sells private-label beverages including carbonated soft drinks, flavored waters, juice, and ready-to-drink teas. Cott operates under the Cott, Red Rain, and Orient Emporium Tea Co. brand names. Source: Cott Corp. 2011 Annual Filing Cal-Maine Foods Annual Sales To Walmart: $307.1 million per cent of Cal-Maine's Sales: 32.60 per cent per cent of Walmart's Costs: 0.10 per cent Products: Cal-Maine produces and distributes shell eggs. CALM markets shell eggs through its Egglands Best, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names. It sells products in approximately 29 states. Source: Cal-Maine 2011 Annual Filing

