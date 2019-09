Here Are 44 Companies That Get Slammed If The Government Slashes Spending

Photo: Screengrab from Betty Wants In on Vimeo

Every company has been bracing for the fiscal cliff in their own ways.Some have been delaying capital expenditures until uncertainty clears up, while others have been dumping cash on their shareholders in the forms of special or accelerated dividends.



But the companies significantly exposed to government spending can do little but lobby as they wait to see how sequestration will unfold.

Earlier this year, Goldman Sachs compiled a list of stocks that generate the significant amounts of business from the government.

We’ve pulled the 44 companies that have 50 per cent or more of their business exposed.

It’s worth noting that defence stocks, which are almost completely reliant on government spending, are near their highs of the year.

