72 Companies That Might Not Hire You Unless You Already Have A Job

Unemployed workers continue to be excluded from job openings in online postings and a report released yesterday by the National Employment Law Project hopes to create federal legislature to stop it.



“Unemployed job seekers continue to be excluded from work opportunities, and this disturbing and unfair practice appears to be more pervasive than previously thought,” said Christine Owens, executive director of the National Employment Law Project.

“This practice is a perverse catch-22 that requires workers to have jobs in order to get jobs, and it means highly qualified, experienced workers who want and need work can’t get past the starting gate in the application process simply because they lost their jobs through no fault of their own,” Owens continued. “As a business practice, this makes no sense. It is debilitating to workers—particularly the long-term unemployed—and it hampers economic recovery.”

The study lists the following examples pulled from online job listings:

