ROLLER COASTERS AND URANIUM: Check Out The Craziest Assets Owned By Wall Street Banks

Photo: maqi via Wikamedia Commons

It’s no surprise that some of America’s wealthiest companies and banks own billions of dollars in mystery assets. In fact, Wall Street’s largest banks have even amassed trillions of dollars in assets, according to this list from the Federal Reserve.What on earth could they be buying?



We decided to scour the Internet in search of the craziest things these companies and banks own or have a majority stake in.

You won’t believe what we found — amusement parks, hotels, jails and chicken farms.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.