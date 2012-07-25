ROLLER COASTERS AND URANIUM: Check Out The Craziest Assets Owned By Wall Street Banks

Photo: maqi via Wikamedia Commons
It’s no surprise that some of America’s wealthiest companies and banks own billions of dollars in mystery assets. In fact, Wall Street’s largest banks have even amassed trillions of dollars in assets, according to this list from the Federal Reserve.What on earth could they be buying?
We decided to scour the Internet in search of the craziest things these companies and banks own or have a majority stake in.
You won’t believe what we found — amusement parks, hotels, jails and chicken farms.
Since filing for bankruptcy in Sept. 2008, Lehman Brothers has been selling its assets to pay back creditors, like 450,000 pounds of yellowcake uranium that the company acquired through a commodities trade.
Berkshire Hathaway's NetJets has purchased $16.3 billion of luxury Bombardier and Cessna planes since March 2011.
The Blackstone Group owns 10 amusement parks after acquiring Anheuser-Busch's Busch Entertainment Corp. (now SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment) in 2009.
UBS owns a wind farm in Merredin, Western Australia after acquiring Collgar Wind Farm Pty Ltd. in March 2010.
General Electric and JPMorgan Chase own part of the Capricorn Ridge Wind Farm in West Texas, with NextEra Energy Resources.
Wells Fargo is a major stakeholder in The GEO Group Inc., a company that operates 110 correctional facilities.
BONUS: Bank of America does NOT own the Hearst Tower in Charlotte, N.C. The Charlotte-based bank announced in February that the tower was for sale. Parkway Properties Inc. bought the tower for $250 million in May.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.