ROLLER COASTERS AND URANIUM: Check Out The Craziest Assets Owned By Wall Street Banks

Callie Bost
chickens

Photo: maqi via Wikamedia Commons

It’s no surprise that some of America’s wealthiest companies and banks own billions of dollars in mystery assets. In fact, Wall Street’s largest banks have even amassed trillions of dollars in assets, according to this list from the Federal Reserve.What on earth could they be buying?

We decided to scour the Internet in search of the craziest things these companies and banks own or have a majority stake in.

You won’t believe what we found — amusement parks, hotels, jails and chicken farms.

Goldman-Sachs owns two major toll roads in Puerto Rico with Spanish company Abertis.

Source: abertis

Goldman also owns Universal Studios Japan through its subsidiary YK Crane Holdings Ltd.

Source: Bloomberg, Businessweek (USJ Co.), Businessweek (YK Crane Holdings Ltd.)

Since filing for bankruptcy in Sept. 2008, Lehman Brothers has been selling its assets to pay back creditors, like 450,000 pounds of yellowcake uranium that the company acquired through a commodities trade.

Source: Businessweek

Berkshire Hathaway's NetJets has purchased $16.3 billion of luxury Bombardier and Cessna planes since March 2011.

Source: Los Angeles Times, Bloomberg

Source: CNBC

Source: a Business Insider article from 2008, Brighter Green

The Blackstone Group owns 10 amusement parks after acquiring Anheuser-Busch's Busch Entertainment Corp. (now SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment) in 2009.

Source: The Blackstone Group

UBS owns a wind farm in Merredin, Western Australia after acquiring Collgar Wind Farm Pty Ltd. in March 2010.

Source: UBS

General Electric and JPMorgan Chase own part of the Capricorn Ridge Wind Farm in West Texas, with NextEra Energy Resources.

Source: Reuters

Wells Fargo is a major stakeholder in The GEO Group Inc., a company that operates 110 correctional facilities.

Source: Yahoo! Finance, GEO Group

Citigroup also owns the Renaissance St. Louis Grand Hotel after taking it over in Dec. 2010

Source: Bloomberg

Berkshire Hathaway's MidAmerican Energy owns a $2 billion solar power plant in California.

Source: Wall Street Journal

BONUS: Bank of America does NOT own the Hearst Tower in Charlotte, N.C. The Charlotte-based bank announced in February that the tower was for sale. Parkway Properties Inc. bought the tower for $250 million in May.

Source: Charlotte Business Journal, Charlotte Observer

While America's companies are buying, another part of the world is selling out.

Click here to read how European banks are getting rid of their U.S. assets >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.