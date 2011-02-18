The Next 17 Big Companies That Are Heading Toward Bankruptcy

Gus Lubin, Mamta Badkar
No one was surprised when Borders bit the bullet. Least of all consulting firm GovernanceMetrics, which listed the bookstore near the top of its bankruptcy watch list for the past year.

The latest report gave Borders a 13.6% chance of financial distress.

What other large companies are on the brink? We identified 15 large companies with a significant chance of financial distress in the next month. These companies have market caps of at least $200 million — and we included one notorious small company that has a huge risk.

Technicolor (TCH)

Financial distress risk: 7.39%

Accounting & Governance Risk rating: Aggressive

Market cap: $379 million

Background: A French company that develops broadcasting technology.

Data provided by GovernanceMetrics. AGR rating assesses the risk of accounting issues or other events that could lead to bankruptcy.

Isle of Capri Casinos (ISLE)

Financial distress risk: 8.13%

AGR rating: Average

Market cap: $367 million

Background: A non-Vegas U.S. casino operator.

Global Cash Access Holdings, Inc. (GCA)

Financial distress risk: 8.16%

AGR rating: Average

Market cap: $234 million

Background: A company that provides cash access and data intelligence services to the gaming industry.

Barnes & Noble, Inc. (BKS)

Financial distress risk: 8.23%

AGR rating: Aggressive

Market cap: $1.12 billion

Background: America's largest book retailer. The Borders bankruptcy reduces competition, but at the same time it does not bode well.

Clearwire Corporation (CLWR)

Financial distress risk: 8.23%

AGR rating: Average

Market cap: $5.31 billion

Background: American internet and mobile service provider.

Skilled Healthcare Group, Inc (SKH)

Financial distress risk: 8.34%

AGR rating: Average

Market cap: $492 million

Background: A holding company which owns subsidiaries that operate nursing homes. The company reported $161.3 million net loss in 2009, with $10.8 million profits in 2010.

Seneca Foods Corporation (SENEB)

Financial distress risk: 8.56%

AGR rating: Aggressive

Market cap: $332 million

Background: An American food producer and distributor whose profits fell 38% in the last quarter.

Warner Music Group (WMG)

Financial distress risk: 8.78%

AGR rating: Conservative

Market cap: $916 million

Background: American music content company that may have its ratings lowered by Moodys.

Anooraq Resources Corporation (ARQ)

Financial distress risk: 8.85%

AGR rating: Aggressive

Market cap: $291 million

Background: A mining, exploration and development company with operations in South Africa.

Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG)

Financial distress risk: 9.01%

AGR rating: Aggressive

Market cap: $517 million

Background: An American energy company that primarily operates in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (ATEC)

Financial distress risk: 9.25%

AGR rating: Very aggressive

Market cap: $236 million

Background: A medical device company that focuses on the treatment of spine disorders. The company will announce its 4Q results on February 24.

Amylin Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMLN)

Financial distress risk: 9.40%

AGR rating: Aggressive

Market cap: $2.28 billion

Background: A biopharmaceutical company engaged in discovering and developing discovery medicines. The company reported $19.2 million in 4Q losses.

Canadian Satellite Radio Holding (XSR)

Financial distress risk: 9.48%

AGR rating: Average

Market cap: $380 million

Background: A Canadian satellite radio entertainment provider that offers 130 channels.

ATP Oil & Gas Corporation (ATPG)

Financial distress risk: 10.98%

AGR rating: Aggressive

Market cap: $961 million

Background: An American oil and gas company that develops and produces properties in the Gulf of Mexico and the North Sea.

La Seda de Barcelona SA (SED)

Financial distress risk: 15.78%

AGR rating: Aggressive

Market cap: $304 million

Background: A Spanish industrial group that produces and markets plastics.

GLV Inc. (GLV.B)

Financial distress risk: 15.96%

AGR rating: Aggressive

Market cap: $375 million

Background: A Canadian company that provides technological solutions for water treatment and pulp and paper producers. It reported a 3Q loss of $0.9 million.

American Apparel Inc.

Financial distress risk: 16.17%

AGR rating: Very aggressive

Market cap: $79 million (included in our list for notoriety)

Background: An American clothing manufacturer and retailer that has got a lot of flak for its pornographic ads. The company appointed a new CFO earlier this month after it received a credit-waver from Lion Capital but its lenders are ready to pull the plug on the company.

How did it get this bad?

