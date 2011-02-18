The Next 17 Big Companies That Are Heading Toward Bankruptcy

No one was surprised when Borders bit the bullet. Least of all consulting firm GovernanceMetrics, which listed the bookstore near the top of its bankruptcy watch list for the past year.



The latest report gave Borders a 13.6% chance of financial distress.

What other large companies are on the brink? We identified 15 large companies with a significant chance of financial distress in the next month. These companies have market caps of at least $200 million — and we included one notorious small company that has a huge risk.

