The Next 17 Big Companies That Are Heading Toward Bankruptcy

No one was surprised when Borders bit the bullet. Least of all consulting firm GovernanceMetrics, which listed the bookstore near the top of its bankruptcy watch list for the past year.
The latest report gave Borders a 13.6% chance of financial distress.
What other large companies are on the brink? We identified 15 large companies with a significant chance of financial distress in the next month. These companies have market caps of at least $200 million — and we included one notorious small company that has a huge risk.
Financial distress risk: 7.39%
Accounting & Governance Risk rating: Aggressive
Market cap: $379 million
Background: A French company that develops broadcasting technology.
Data provided by GovernanceMetrics. AGR rating assesses the risk of accounting issues or other events that could lead to bankruptcy.
Financial distress risk: 8.13%
AGR rating: Average
Market cap: $367 million
Background: A non-Vegas U.S. casino operator.
Data provided by GovernanceMetrics. AGR rating assesses the risk of accounting issues or other events that could lead to bankruptcy.
Financial distress risk: 8.16%
AGR rating: Average
Market cap: $234 million
Background: A company that provides cash access and data intelligence services to the gaming industry.
Data provided by GovernanceMetrics. AGR rating assesses the risk of accounting issues or other events that could lead to bankruptcy.
Financial distress risk: 8.23%
AGR rating: Aggressive
Market cap: $1.12 billion
Background: America's largest book retailer. The Borders bankruptcy reduces competition, but at the same time it does not bode well.
Data provided by GovernanceMetrics. AGR rating assesses the risk of accounting issues or other events that could lead to bankruptcy.
Financial distress risk: 8.23%
AGR rating: Average
Market cap: $5.31 billion
Background: American internet and mobile service provider.
Data provided by GovernanceMetrics. AGR rating assesses the risk of accounting issues or other events that could lead to bankruptcy.
Financial distress risk: 8.34%
AGR rating: Average
Market cap: $492 million
Background: A holding company which owns subsidiaries that operate nursing homes. The company reported $161.3 million net loss in 2009, with $10.8 million profits in 2010.
Data provided by GovernanceMetrics. AGR rating assesses the risk of accounting issues or other events that could lead to bankruptcy.
Financial distress risk: 8.56%
AGR rating: Aggressive
Market cap: $332 million
Background: An American food producer and distributor whose profits fell 38% in the last quarter.
Data provided by GovernanceMetrics. AGR rating assesses the risk of accounting issues or other events that could lead to bankruptcy.
Financial distress risk: 8.78%
AGR rating: Conservative
Market cap: $916 million
Background: American music content company that may have its ratings lowered by Moodys.
Data provided by GovernanceMetrics. AGR rating assesses the risk of accounting issues or other events that could lead to bankruptcy.
Financial distress risk: 8.85%
AGR rating: Aggressive
Market cap: $291 million
Background: A mining, exploration and development company with operations in South Africa.
Data provided by GovernanceMetrics. AGR rating assesses the risk of accounting issues or other events that could lead to bankruptcy.
Financial distress risk: 9.01%
AGR rating: Aggressive
Market cap: $517 million
Background: An American energy company that primarily operates in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses.
Data provided by GovernanceMetrics. AGR rating assesses the risk of accounting issues or other events that could lead to bankruptcy.
Financial distress risk: 9.25%
AGR rating: Very aggressive
Market cap: $236 million
Background: A medical device company that focuses on the treatment of spine disorders. The company will announce its 4Q results on February 24.
Data provided by GovernanceMetrics. AGR rating assesses the risk of accounting issues or other events that could lead to bankruptcy.
Financial distress risk: 9.40%
AGR rating: Aggressive
Market cap: $2.28 billion
Background: A biopharmaceutical company engaged in discovering and developing discovery medicines. The company reported $19.2 million in 4Q losses.
Data provided by GovernanceMetrics. AGR rating assesses the risk of accounting issues or other events that could lead to bankruptcy.
Financial distress risk: 9.48%
AGR rating: Average
Market cap: $380 million
Background: A Canadian satellite radio entertainment provider that offers 130 channels.
Data provided by GovernanceMetrics. AGR rating assesses the risk of accounting issues or other events that could lead to bankruptcy.
Financial distress risk: 10.98%
AGR rating: Aggressive
Market cap: $961 million
Background: An American oil and gas company that develops and produces properties in the Gulf of Mexico and the North Sea.
Data provided by GovernanceMetrics. AGR rating assesses the risk of accounting issues or other events that could lead to bankruptcy.
Financial distress risk: 15.78%
AGR rating: Aggressive
Market cap: $304 million
Background: A Spanish industrial group that produces and markets plastics.
Data provided by GovernanceMetrics. AGR rating assesses the risk of accounting issues or other events that could lead to bankruptcy.
Financial distress risk: 15.96%
AGR rating: Aggressive
Market cap: $375 million
Background: A Canadian company that provides technological solutions for water treatment and pulp and paper producers. It reported a 3Q loss of $0.9 million.
Data provided by GovernanceMetrics. AGR rating assesses the risk of accounting issues or other events that could lead to bankruptcy.
Financial distress risk: 16.17%
AGR rating: Very aggressive
Market cap: $79 million (included in our list for notoriety)
Background: An American clothing manufacturer and retailer that has got a lot of flak for its pornographic ads. The company appointed a new CFO earlier this month after it received a credit-waver from Lion Capital but its lenders are ready to pull the plug on the company.
Data provided by GovernanceMetrics. AGR rating assesses the risk of accounting issues or other events that could lead to bankruptcy.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.