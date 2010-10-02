11 Companies That Would Get Burned In A Trade War With China

Photo: ImageChina/AP

A trade war with China wouldn’t just threaten state economies, but US corporations too.Even as protectionist measures help U.S. workers, many businesses would lose cash they’ve invested in China and a key market for their products. Those losses could hit workers back in the U.S. too and raise prices for consumers.



Details on the trade war with China are few, but we assume it could affect foreign direct investment by U.S. firms, the export of goods to China, and Chinese access to U.S. markets.

This list is in no way exhaustive, but provides some examples of companies that would feel pressure from a trade war between the U.S. and China.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.