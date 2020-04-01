A list of companies in Australia which are adapting and changing to serve customers through the coronavirus pandemic

Photo: Justin Sullivan/ Getty Images.

Companies are doing their bit to support Australians during the coronavirus outbreak.

For example, McDonald’s is offering milk and bread through its drive thru.

Similarly, The Coffee Club is offering Care Kits for those who aren’t able to get essential items like bread and milk.

While the coronavirus outbreak may have led several retailers, pubs, clubs and restaurants to close their doors, some businesses have been finding ways to continue serving customers during the coronavirus outbreak.

Restaurants have been shifting to delivery or takeaway and distilleries have been making hand sanitiser.

Here is a list of companies that have been changing the way they serve customers and healthcare workers amid the coronavirus pandemic:

McDonald’s is now offering bread and milk through its drive-thru

Although you can’t dine in at Maccas, the company’s drive-thru, takeaway and delivery options are still open. And some new items have been added to the drive-thru menu including milk, English muffins and bread rolls.

“From Wednesday onwards, in addition to our usual Macca’s menu, customers will also be able to pick-up two or three litre bottles of full cream or skim milk, as well as packs of English muffins and gourmet bread rolls,” a McDonald’s Australia spokesperson told Business Insider Australia via email.

“Our contactless service removes any need for touch contact between our employees and customers, making it a safe way for people to get food and drinks, as well as these essential basics.”

Coffee Club is delivering ‘care kits’ through services like Uber Eats

The Coffee Club is offering a Care Kit – which is available through Uber Eats – for customers who are finding it hard to pick up some essential groceries. The kit comes with bread and milk.

Hotels and bars are turning into grocery stores

The Royal Hotel repurposed its bottle shop into a ‘Liquours and Essentials store’ offering a range of products including toilet paper, fresh food and pantry items as well as wine, spirits and beer.

“We’re working with the butcher, the baker and all our local producers to ensure a continuity and quality of product at affordable prices,” the hotel said on its website. “The big supermarket guys and their growing workforce are doing fine and we wish them well. Right now, we all need to help our immediate communities to survive.”

Cafe, bar and restaurant, Bat Country Express, launched an online store with items such as rice, toilet paper and toothpaste.

A new service named Frontliners sends support kits to healthcare workers fighting the coronavirus

Retail Global CEO Philip Leahy created Frontliners, a service that sends kits to healthcare workers in coronavirus-affected areas. The kits include sleep masks and ear plugs, energy drinks, sanitary supplies, multivitamis and protein bars.

In two weeks, the organisation received products from brands including Youfoodz, The Body Shop and Good Food Exports. And so far, 10,000 individual care packs have been sent.

Virtual online courses from Golden Gully Bar

The Golden Gully Bar doesn’t just do alcohol delivery and takeaway, it has gone one step further by offering online mixology and cooking classes.

Through its ‘Virtual Gully’ website, you can sign up for a 1 hour mixology or cooking class where you can learn how to whip up a great bevvy or meal from right inside your home.

Distilleries are producing hand sanitiser

Archie Rose. Image: Screenshot Archie Rose.

Several distilleries around Australia have been making hand sanitiser to address the country’s needs. These include Archie Rose, Manly Spirits Co., Prohibition Liquor Co. and SevenZeroEight.

