Companies Are Trying To Fix America's Awful Sleep Habits

One of the most important sources of productivity is a good night’s sleep. Most of us aren’t among the lucky few who bounce up after 4 hours ready to go.Because of that, most people don’t manage to sleep enough. And according to research cited by Lauren Weber at the Wall Street Journal, it’s costing companies billions. Harvard Researchers found that sleep deprivation cost employers as much as $63.2 billion in 2011.



It’s because of the simple fact that poorly-rested people are simply worse at their jobs. They’re more distracted and less productive. And since around 30 per cent of people don’t get enough rest, it adds up.

Certain work cultures glorify ridiculous hours and all-nighters. Companies are increasingly realising that it costs them.

For office cultures, it’s in productivity loss. For manufacturers or health care providers, the consequences can be much worse.

Increasingly, companies, including giants like Procter & Gamble and Goldman Sachs, are investing in hiring sleep experts and coaches who design programs to educate employees about the consequences of poor sleep as well as healthier sleep habits and strategies.

Others are taking a more physical approach, installing nap pods for employees to take a quick break.

Investing in healthier employees is a growing trend in corporations. As health care costs rise, employers are working to bring down long-term costs by providing incentives for employees to spend time at the gym and eat healthier.

Since more rested employees are more productive, this is a health initiative that’s even more appealing and easy to make a financial case for.

