Companies are taking a radical new approach to electricity -- and it could be great news for the planet

Friday April 22 is Earth day, which marks the 46th anniversary of the birth of the modern environmental movement. And with the US Supreme Court’s decision to rule in favour of regulation that will help you avoid using electricity from the worst polluting power plants and even get paid for it, we have a lot to celebrate!

Our use of electricity is one of the biggest factors in carbon emissions. If you’re leaving your lights on or jacking up the heat in your home you’re contributing to the world’s carbon problems. According to OhmConnect — a free service that informs you when you’re using energy from dirty and unsustainable power plants — at our current pace, we’ll soon be choking on carbon.

So how can we stop this? Check it out:

