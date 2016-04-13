Companies are in a tech spending slump

Companies have decreased their IT spending for the last couple of years, and the slump is expected to continue through 2016, according to Gartner.

Gartner notes that the slight dip this year is mostly due to currency fluctuations — most IT providers are based in the U.S., and foreign currency has weakened compared with 2014. Adjusting for that, though, spending is still relatively flat, up about 1.6% in constant currency terms.

As this chart from Statista shows, Gartner expects a recovery through 2020, with software spending growing 27% and IT services spending growing 19% over the next four years. Other parts of the market will grow more slowly.

