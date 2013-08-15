These Companies Are The Best At Packing Their Products

A study by STELLAService, an independent data and analytics researcher of online businesses, found which ones have the best “packaging fit” in the first half of 2013.

Macy’s, Barnes and Noble, Aeropostale, and UnderArmour were each rated the best-in-class for package fit of items ordered online, according to the study.

When comparing average packaging costs across categories of retailers, beauty and vitamin retailers were the worst offenders of excess packaging and regularly waste materials.

STELLAService analysts scored packaging on based on how well the products fit and in some cases, beauty products and vitamins are were shipped in packages more than five times the size of the product package.

Three of the five companies with the worst scores were beauty retailers.

Here are some examples of good and bad packaging fit:

STELLAService An example of good packaging fit from STELLAService

STELLAService An example of a poor packaging fit from STELLAService.

