17 Companies You Didn't Know Were Founded By MIT Grads

When it comes to star entrepreneurs in tech, Harvard and Stanford are the first two schools that come to your mind.

We all know that Mark Zuckerberg launched Facebook in a dorm room at Harvard. Microsoft founder Bill Gates is a well-known Harvard dropout.

Sergey Brin and Larry Page were Ph.D students at Stanford when they founded Google. Yahoo co-founders Jerry Yang and David Filo also developed their site while at Stanford.

But there’s a school that deserves equal, if not more, recognition for its top talent in tech: Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

MIT has built a strong research and engineering culture since its founding in 1861, producing 80 Nobel laureates along the way. Its engineering and business programs, in particular, are considered some of the best in the world.

We took a look at some of the tech companies founded by MIT graduates, and the results are quite impressive.

