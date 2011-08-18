3.2 Million Americans Commute For More Than 3 Hours Every Day

Photo: Andrew Goloida via Flickr

More than 3.2 million U.S. workers commute for more than 90 minutes in the morning, reports the Wall Street Journal. This totals to more than three hours a day for 2.4% of the nation’s workforce, according to the latest data from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics.The Journal also reports that not only has the average commute “not changed much” in the past five years, it’s actually increased in New York City and Southern California.



The economy is partly to blame: workers go where the jobs are, no matter how inconvenient.

Besides being stressful, demanding commutes are associated with a number of health problems, according to a 2010 Gallup Poll.

Next week, watch for a feature on a Business Insider writer’s 4-hour commute to-and-from work each day.

