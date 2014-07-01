'Community' Will Return For A Sixth Season Thanks To Yahoo

Fans rejoice: “Community” has returned from the dead!

Yahoo released the news on their entertainment site. The 13-episode season will include Greendale favourites like Joel McHale, Alison Brie, and Yvette Nicole Brown. Danny Pudi, Jim Rash, and Ken Jeong have also signed on for Season 6.

“Community” was canceled by NBC in May after stuggling to acheive sucessful ratings. The show’s fan base, while devoted, appeared not to be very broad. Since its cancellation many have speculated that Sony TV would pick up the show online.

Yahoo Screens — Yahoo’s video-steaming hub — announced the return of “Community” on Twitter:

McHale noted the advantages of “Community” being exclusively online.

“Thank you to the greatest f%$#ing fans in the history of the human race,” he said. “It’s the internet. We can swear now.”

Yahoo has even hinted at bringing back Donal Glover, who played Troy alongside Danny Pudi (Abed) in the always uplifting “Troy and Abed in the Morning!”

“I’m just going to go home, kill a chicken, drink its blood, make a ‘Blair Witch’ thing out of its bones, pray to every deity that I have to that if we do get a sixth season that Donald will have tired of his Donald-ness,” said Harmon at a panel in March.

Buzzfeed’s Samir Mezrahi captured Twitter’s reaction to the news best:

To post a GIF of anything other than Community to Tumblr will now cost you $US100 per GIF

— samir mezrahi (@samir) June 30, 2014

Here’s the full press release.

