Community Newspapers Launch Ad Platform

From MediaPost: Three associations representing more than 500 community newspapers are rolling out a new online ad platform, CoolerAds.com. The platform was developed by Kaesu, Inc., a three-year old firm based in Budd Lake, NJ. The Mid-Atlantic Community Newspaper Association, the Free Community Papers of New England and the Independent Free Papers of America still need to get their individual members on board, but Kaesu cofounder Joe Nicastro said that more than 50 papers are already participating.



Advertisers can place classified ads online and in print, in multiple newspapers, with one buy. Kaesu will sell national ads in the network, with the papers using the platform as a turnkey solution for local and regional sales. Nicastro estimates the total number of community papers nationwide at 10,000.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.