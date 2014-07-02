It Looks Like Fans Are Going To Get The 'Community' Movie They Have Always Wanted

If you’re not in the know, the big running gag on NBC’s cult phenomenon “Community” has been to do six seasons of the show followed by a movie.

It’s often illuminated on social media as #sixseasonsandamovie.

Since the news of the show’s revival on Yahoo, it looks like fans may actually get that movie, too.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Sony Pictures Television president of programming and production Zack Van Amburg spoke openly about the show’s potential future. When asked about doing a seventh season, he said the only next logical step would be to make a film.

“There’s no way we’re not making the movie now!” said Van Amburg. “I think once we make the movie, let’s look up and decide how much more Community the world wants. We promised six seasons and a movie, how much more do you want?! [Laughs.] … I’d be lying if I told you that we have not had some very early and preliminary conversations that are very exciting about what a potential movie could be and who might direct it. It’s early but it’s completely in our thought process.”

For anyone who doesn’t watch “Community,” the running gag of “six seasons and a movie” was first introduced at the end of season 2, a time when “Community” wasn’t really sure if it was going to get renewal for a third season amid poor ratings.

Abed (Danny Pudi) shouts out the phrase after Jeff (Joel McHale) tells him another NBC show “The Cape” will only last a few weeks. (It made it to nine weeks before the finale aired online.)

The phrase slowly become fan’s battle cry when ever it was in danger of cancellation or its season premiere was pushed back by the network.

It’s not the first time we’ve heard talk about a “Community” movie.

Creator Dan Harmon told Hitfix they would have to make the movie a reality even if he had to make the film “out of clay and duct tape.”

“If they do a sixth season, I have to participate. And having done that, if the movie has to be made out of clay and duct tape in my basement, then that’s how the movie will be made, because there has to be closure. The title of the book about the show is not “‘Community,’ An Interesting Journey into a Show No One Ever Watched.” The title of the book is obviously going to be, “Six Seasons and a Movie.” So it’s already over. Sometimes our hands are just tied up in fate.”

Previously, TV Guide reported “Fast and Furious” director Justin Lin was considered to direct the film.

“Community” will air 13 episodes on Yahoo starting in the fall.

