Meet The Women Who Make Internet Startups As Cool Offline As They Are Online

Photo: The Daily Muse

We’ve all had it happen: You meet someone, ask her what she does, and she tells you her job title. And all you can think is “OK, but—I still have no idea what you do.” In the digital age and the start-up world, it’s not that uncommon a feeling.So we decided to find out. Starting with the position of Community Manager, we’re giving you a look at the start-up jobs you’ve always wondered about. Meet these seven Community Managers—from Pinterest to StumbleUpon to Kiva—and find out: What does it really mean to manage a community?



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.