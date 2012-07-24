Meet The Women Who Make Internet Startups As Cool Offline As They Are Online

Photo: The Daily Muse
We’ve all had it happen: You meet someone, ask her what she does, and she tells you her job title. And all you can think is “OK, but—I still have no idea what you do.” In the digital age and the start-up world, it’s not that uncommon a feeling.So we decided to find out. Starting with the position of Community Manager, we’re giving you a look at the start-up jobs you’ve always wondered about. Meet these seven Community Managers—from Pinterest to StumbleUpon to Kiva—and find out: What does it really mean to manage a community?
At Kiva, Bocci's job is all about trying to find creative ways to grow both the online and offline communities.
She works on everything from planning programs for college campuses and grade-school classrooms to running Kiva's social media strategy.
At StumbleUpon, Currin Berdine and the rest of the Community Team also want to be a part of their users' lives—both on and offline.
While part of their work is making sure customers are happy with the product, their coolest community initiatives are the real-live events they host.
A recent favourite: a major StumbleUpon event organised just for brides, where brides-to-be learned how they could use StumbleUpon to plan their weddings.
Other events have included a Ladies In Tech panel and a talk on how to use StumbleUpon for blogging inspiration.
At Tumblr, Amandalyn Ferri focuses her efforts on organising unique events for the company's users, too.
Her recent favourite was a Dr. Who meetup at ComicCon in San Diego--with a surprise visit from the cast of the show! Amandalyn's goal is to make Tumblr the happiest place on (and off) the internet.
Rachel helps book publishers and aspiring authors build their following on Tumblr and move their work offline, with book deals and readings.
Listen to Rachel talk more about the Authors' Community at Tumblr.
As an early Pinner (#367 to be exact), Enid decided she wanted to chat with the founders and coordinated a meet-up where she could get to know them.
While her day-to-day work is focused on customer support, her favourite project is organising large-scale meet-ups for the Pinterest community.
Listen to Enid talk more about Community Management at Pinterest.
At Omnigon, a digital consultancy for sports and entertainment brands, Kim White spends much of her time cultivating the company's online community through social media.
Then, she can turn around and share her community-building expertise with Omnigon's clients!
During a campaign for the USTA, Kim got to interview the most active participants about their experience.
Though most of her time is spent online, Kim says her favourite part of her job is this type of one-on-one interaction with users.
Christina Kelly of Apportable worked as a Community Manager for several start-ups before her current gig, and says the job is different everywhere you go.
But Christina knows one thing about the job holds true no matter where you go: To be a Community Manager, you've got to be sensitive to the goals and values of the company—that's your foundation.
Once you have that, you can communicate it to your community, whoever they may be.
