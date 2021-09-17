THEN AND NOW: The cast of ‘Community’

Glover remains a successful actor, writer, and producer. He’s won multiple Grammys under the artist name Childish Gambino.

Glover is the creator, writer, producer, and star of “Atlanta.” He’s won multiple awards for his work on the show, including Emmys for directing and acting. He also starred as Lando Calrissian in “Solo: A Star Wars Story” and voiced Simba in the remake of “The Lion King.”

As Childish Gambino, his single “This Is America” debuted at No. 1 on the US Billboard Hot 100 and won him multiple Grammys in 2018: record of the year, song of the year, best music video, and best rap/sung performance. In total, he has five Grammys.