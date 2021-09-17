THEN AND NOW: The cast of ‘Community’

Glover remains a successful actor, writer, and producer. He’s won multiple Grammys under the artist name Childish Gambino.
Glover is the creator, writer, producer, and star of “Atlanta.” He’s won multiple awards for his work on the show, including Emmys for directing and acting. He also starred as Lando Calrissian in “Solo: A Star Wars Story” and voiced Simba in the remake of “The Lion King.”
As Childish Gambino, his single “This Is America” debuted at No. 1 on the US Billboard Hot 100 and won him multiple Grammys in 2018: record of the year, song of the year, best music video, and best rap/sung performance. In total, he has five Grammys.
Yvette Nicole Brown portrayed Shirley Bennett, a devout Christian mom and businesswoman.
Shirley eventually uses her business degree to open “Shirley’s Sandwiches” in the Greendale cafeteria.
Brown does voiceover work for several shows and makes occasional appearances in the HBO series “A Black Lady Sketch Show.”
Brown voices characters in “The Chicken Squad,” “The Loud House,” “Dark Air with Terry Carnation,” and “Big Shot,” among others.
Chevy Chase played Pierce Hawthorne, heir to his father’s moist towelette fortune with a penchant for offensive and inappropriate remarks.
Chase left “Community” during its fourth season. A former “Saturday Night Live” cast member, he was vocal about not enjoying his time in sitcom television and feuded publicly with the show’s creator Dan Harmon.
Chase most recently voiced King Karoth in “Pandas vs. Aliens” and appeared in “The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee.”
Chase also appeared in films such as “The Last Movie Star,” “The Last Laugh,” and “Hot Tub Time Machine 2.”
Jeong appeared in “Crazy Rich Asians,” and he hosts and serves as a panelist on several TV shows, including “The Masked Singer.”
Jeong hosts “I Can See Your Voice” and is a panelist on “The Masked Singer” and “The Masked Dancer.” He has also voiced characters in “Adventures in Wonder Park,” “The Casagrandes,” and “Bob’s Burgers.”
Jim Rash played Craig Pelton, dean of Greendale Community College.
Dean Pelton often appeared in elaborate costumes to promote school events, and he nursed a crush on Jeff throughout the series.
Rash is an Oscar-winning screenwriter as well as an actor and voiceover artist.
Rash won an Oscar for best adapted screenplay in 2012 for “The Descendants.” He has voiced characters on “DuckTales” and “Harley Quinn,” and he’s appeared in TV shows such as “Reno 911!” and “American Housewife.”
John Oliver played the dim-witted psychology professor Ian Duncan.
When Jeff was still practicing law, he helped Duncan avoid drunk-driving charges, and the two became friends.
Oliver was a writer on “The Daily Show,” and he now hosts “Last Week Tonight” on HBO.