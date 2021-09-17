Search

THEN AND NOW: The cast of ‘Community’

Talia Lakritz
The cast of 'Community.'
The cast of the NBC sitcom ‘Community’ in 2010. Mitchell Haaseth/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images
  • The NBC sitcom “Community” premiered on September 17, 2009, and aired for six seasons.
  • It centers around members of a study group at the fictional Greendale Community College.
  • Most members of the cast reunited for a virtual table read in May 2020.
Joel McHale starred as Jeff Winger, the sarcastic ringleader of the Greendale Community College study group.
Joel McHale, NBC Community
Joel McHale as Jeff Winger in ‘Community.’ NBC
Jeff was a successful lawyer until a trusted coworker exposed his fake college degree, causing him to be disbarred.
These days, McHale is a celebrity panelist on “To Tell the Truth.” He recently appeared in the “Stargirl” TV series and the movie “Queenpins.”
Joel McHale, wearing glasses, smiles at an event.
Joel McHale in 2021. Chris Pizzello/AP
McHale is arguably best known for E!’s “The Soup,” which he hosted until 2015, the same year “Community” ended. Netflix attempted to repeat its success with “The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale” in 2018, but the talk show was canceled after 19 episodes

He does voice-acting work, as well. He voices Johnny Cage in the “Mortal Kombat Legends” animated series and will narrate the upcoming show “Star Wars: Detours.”

Gillian Jacobs played Britta Perry, an activist rebel-turned-psychology student and notorious buzzkill.
Gillian Jacobs peers through a door as Britta in 'Community.'
Gillian Jacobs as Britta Perry in ‘Community.’ Trae Patton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images
Britta’s performative activism often gets on the study group’s nerves, and they turn her name into a verb meaning to mess something up.
Jacobs currently lends her voice to several animated series and starred in the “Fear Street” film trilogy.
Gillian Jacobs at the premiere of 'Fear Street Part 3: 1666' in 2021.
Gillian Jacobs in 2021. Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Netflix
After “Community” ended, she played Mickey Dobbs in the Netflix romantic comedy series “Love,” opposite Paul Rust, until 2018.

Jacobs currently voices Samantha Eve Wilkins on “Invincible,” and she will also voice characters in “Aquaman: King of Atlantis” and “Injustice.”

Danny Pudi portrayed Abed Nadir, whose film and TV obsessions often led to hilarious antics.
Danny Pudi as Abed in 'Community.'
Danny Pudi as Abed Nadir in ‘Community.’ Jordin Althaus/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images
Abed remains a fan favorite for his growth and heart throughout the show.
Pudi voices Huey Duck on “DuckTales” and stars on the Apple TV+ series “Mythic Quest.”
Danny Pudi smiles at a red carpet event.
Danny Pudi in 2020. Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic/Getty Images
He’s also slated to star in the comedy “Corner Office” alongside Jon Hamm, Sarah Gadon, and Christopher Heyerdahl later this year.
Alison Brie played the high-strung, model student Annie Edison.
Alison Brie as Annie Edison in 'Community.' She wears a turquoise cardigan over a blouse and sits with her hands folded in front of her.
Alison Brie as Annie Edison in ‘Community.’ Mitchell Haaseth/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank
Annie enrolled in community college after her struggles with addiction forced her to drop out of high school.
Brie starred in the Netflix series “GLOW” as well as films such as “Happiest Season,” “The Post,” and “Promising Young Woman.”
Alison Brie in 2021. She is smiling and wears a tan jacket.
Alison Brie in 2020. Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Brie has been quietly married to Dave Franco since 2017, and they have worked on several movies together, such as “The Disaster Artist” and “The Rental.”

She also voiced Diane in “BoJack Horseman.” She is currently filming the TV series “Roar” with Nicole Kidman, Cynthia Erivo, and Merritt Wever.

Donald Glover played Troy Barnes, former high school football player and Abed’s BFF.
Donald Glover as Troy in season two of 'Community.' He is smiling with his arms crossed and wears a purple shirt and jeans.
Donald Glover as Troy Barnes in ‘Community.’ Mitchell Haaseth/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images
Glover left the show in the middle of its fifth season to focus on making his own work
Glover remains a successful actor, writer, and producer. He’s won multiple Grammys under the artist name Childish Gambino.
Donald Glover at an event in 2019. He wears a blazer with purple flowers over a white shirt.
Donald Glover in 2019. David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Glover is the creator, writer, producer, and star of “Atlanta.” He’s won multiple awards for his work on the show, including Emmys for directing and acting. He also starred as Lando Calrissian in “Solo: A Star Wars Story” and voiced Simba in the remake of “The Lion King.”

As Childish Gambino, his single “This Is America” debuted at No. 1 on the US Billboard Hot 100 and won him multiple Grammys in 2018: record of the year, song of the year, best music video, and best rap/sung performance. In total, he has five Grammys.

Yvette Nicole Brown portrayed Shirley Bennett, a devout Christian mom and businesswoman.
Yvette Nicole Brown as Shirley in 'Community.'
Yvette Nicole Brown as Shirley Bennett in ‘Community.’ Jordin Althaus/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images
Shirley eventually uses her business degree to open “Shirley’s Sandwiches” in the Greendale cafeteria.
Brown does voiceover work for several shows and makes occasional appearances in the HBO series “A Black Lady Sketch Show.”
Yvette Nicole Brown in 2020.
Yvette Nicole Brown in 2020. Tommaso Boddi/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Brown voices characters in “The Chicken Squad,” “The Loud House,” “Dark Air with Terry Carnation,” and “Big Shot,” among others.
Chevy Chase played Pierce Hawthorne, heir to his father’s moist towelette fortune with a penchant for offensive and inappropriate remarks.
Chevy Chase as Pierce in season one of 'Community.'
Chevy Chase as Pierce Hawthorne in ‘Community.’ Mitchell Haaseth/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images
Chase left “Community” during its fourth season. A former “Saturday Night Live” cast member, he was vocal about not enjoying his time in sitcom television and feuded publicly with the show’s creator Dan Harmon. 
Chase most recently voiced King Karoth in “Pandas vs. Aliens” and appeared in “The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee.”
Chevy Chase at an event in 2019. He wears a red shirt under a gray jacket and a baseball hat.
Chevy Chase in 2019. ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images
Chase also appeared in films such as “The Last Movie Star,” “The Last Laugh,” and “Hot Tub Time Machine 2.”

He was conspicuously absent from a cast reunion table read in May 2020.

Ken Jeong starred as Ben Chang, an unhinged, power-hungry Spanish teacher.
Ken Jeong as Señor Chang in 'Community.'
Ken Jeong as Ben Chang in ‘Community.’ Mitchell Haaseth/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images
Jeong worked as a doctor before getting his big break in “The Hangover” in 2009.
Jeong appeared in “Crazy Rich Asians,” and he hosts and serves as a panelist on several TV shows, including “The Masked Singer.”
Ken Jeong on 'The Masked Singer.' He wears a sparkly purple jacket.
Ken Jeong on ‘The Masked Singer.’ FOX via Getty Images
Jeong hosts “I Can See Your Voice” and is a panelist on “The Masked Singer” and “The Masked Dancer.” He has also voiced characters in “Adventures in Wonder Park,” “The Casagrandes,” and “Bob’s Burgers.”
Jim Rash played Craig Pelton, dean of Greendale Community College.
Jim Rash as Dean Pelton walking down a hallway in 'Community.'
Jim Rash as Dean Pelton in ‘Community.’ Lewis Jacobs/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images
Dean Pelton often appeared in elaborate costumes to promote school events, and he nursed a crush on Jeff throughout the series.
Rash is an Oscar-winning screenwriter as well as an actor and voiceover artist.
Jim Rash at an event in 2020.
Jim Rash in 2020. Gary Gershoff/Getty Images
Rash won an Oscar for best adapted screenplay in 2012 for “The Descendants.” He has voiced characters on “DuckTales” and “Harley Quinn,” and he’s appeared in TV shows such as “Reno 911!” and “American Housewife.”
John Oliver played the dim-witted psychology professor Ian Duncan.
John Oliver as Professor Ian Duncan sits at a cafeteria table in 'Community.'
John Oliver as Professor Ian Duncan in ‘Community.’ Chris Haston/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images
When Jeff was still practicing law, he helped Duncan avoid drunk-driving charges, and the two became friends.
Oliver was a writer on “The Daily Show,” and he now hosts “Last Week Tonight” on HBO.
John Oliver holds Emmy awards in each hand at the 2019 Emmys.
John Oliver in 2019. ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images
Oliver has won a total of 13 Primetime Emmys for his work on “The Daily Show” and “Last Week Tonight.” He also voiced Zazu in the 2019 remake of “The Lion King.”
