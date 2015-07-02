The 3 communication skills every leader needs to master

Getty Images / Bill Pugliano Warren Buffett is known for his down-to-earth communication style.

For a business leader to be successful, solid communication skills are vital.

Skip Weisman, a leadership and workplace communication expert, coaches leaders on how to communicate more effectively.

He says there are three overarching skills that lead to success, which he calls “the three levels of high-performance leadership communication.”

They are:

1. Self-communication skills

Self-communication is the internal dialogue we have all day long, and it is directly reflected by our attitude, Weisman says.

“Self-communication is solely responsible for one’s level of self-esteem and self-confidence, which may be the sole determining factor for success in all of our endeavours,” he says.

Weisman adds that procrastination is often a direct result of negative self-communication.

2. Private, one-on-one communication skills

The key to face-to-face communication is building trust, Weisman says. The three elements of effective private communication are being prompt, direct, and respectful.

Weisman says people are often hesitant about being direct, worrying it may come off as disrespectful, which can lead to delaying the conversation.

That’s why it’s important to show you’re acting with good intentions and in the best interest of the person. It’s also critical to make sure a two-way conversation takes place rather than a one-sided waterfall of criticism.

3. Public/group communication skills

AP Martin Luther King, Jr., was a master orator.

For some, public speaking comes easily. For others, it’s a terrifying task.

Whether it’s speaking in company meetings or presenting a new idea to partners, the ability for leaders to concisely communicate to a group of people is crucial. And of the three skills, the ability to communicate to the masses can best propel a leader from good to great, Weisman says.

Skilled public speakers use powerful body language, add value to the audience, and are great story tellers, Weisman says.

Martin Luther King, Jr., and John F. Kennedy are two excellent examples of leaders who mastered the art of influencing others through public speaking.

