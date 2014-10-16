Communication Is The Key For The Wallabies Heading Into Bledisloe Cup Test Against The All Blacks

The Rugby Championship – Argentina v Australia. Photo: Cameron Spencer/Getty

The Wallabies are keeping tight-lipped around their strategy to defeat New Zealand in Saturday night’s Bledisloe Cup at Lang Park, but they have said communication will be the key to winning.

To ensure another 51-20 loss doesn’t result, flyer Wallaby Joe Tomane says code words, unknown to the All Blacks, will help them to counter New Zealand’s use of turnover ball.

“We have a term but I’m not going to tell you,” Tomane told the ABC, “I think I’ll just keep it at that.”

He did reveal however the play is about “trying to find a connection with our team-mates… We’re practising all sorts of scenarios.”

“I feel we’ve trained really well to counter whenever they get a turnover.”

While the game will mark vice-captain Adam Ashley-Cooper’s 100th Test with the side, it is also hoped that a win will lift the teams spirits after the Kurtley Beale in-flight scandal.

