Communication Breakdown: YouTube Hates Zeppelin!

Hope Zeppelin-loving YouTube fans got their fill of shaky hand-held concert footage. Clips from this week’s reunion concert, which were once plentiful, seem to have been disappeared during the course of the day.

The great part: We’re still not sure who to blame. One hint, though: The newest takedown notices we’re seeing no longer blame Warner Music Group (WMG) but an unnamed “terms of use” violation.

Update: Videos Back; Mystery Solved

Related: Whole Lotta Love: YouTube Loves Zeppelin

