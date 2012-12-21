GM Signals Big Trouble On Its Chevrolet Business [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:



Commonwealth, a Detroit-based shop made up of Omnicom and Interpublic teams that was specifically created to handle General Motors, is in trouble. Even though Alan Batey said that there would be “no change” for the Goodby-McCann conglomeration when he took over Joel Ewanick’s role as global CMO, Commonwealth just lost its ad duties for the Chevy Silverado. Publicis’ Leo Burnett will now take over as its lead advertising agency.

According to the IAB, U.S. internet ad revenues hit an all time high in Q3 at almost $9.3 billion. That’s 18 per cent more than last year.

Facebook is stopping its mobile ad network testing.

The FTC restricted behavioural targeting of kids.

The Nike Training Club app, created with the help of agency AKQA, is now available on Android for users in the U.S. and U.K.

The Dallas-based Hispanic branding agency Richards/Lerma hired Aldo Quevedo as principal and creative director in the new year. He was most recently at Dieste, Inc.

24/7 Media promoted Michelle Smith from director of product management to senior director. Sonjoy Ganguly was hired to take the role of senior director, product management.

