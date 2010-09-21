Check Out The Worst-Planned International Sports Event Ever

Everyone was already criticising the infrastructure at India’s Commonwealth Games, when last night a bridge collapsed.

What else has gone wrong at the international sporting event, which begins on October 3?

Athlete facilities in New Delhi are so bad they were called “unfit for humans” by the Scottish team. Security and protection against terrorism may be inadequate, leading to a boycott by the New Zealand team.

Add to that an outbreak of dengue fever just weeks ago and widespread protests over corruption at the games.

The event, seven years and over $1 billion in the planning, was supposed to be like a World Cup or Olympic Games. But India doesn’t seem up to the task.

7 weeks to go: The central stadium surrounded by mud Indian laborers work at one of the venues of the Commonwealth Games, in New Delhi, India, Aug. 10, 2010. Corruption allegations and delays in construction of venues and infrastructure have dogged the Commonwealth Games, which will take place Oct. 3-14 in New Delhi. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath) 6 weeks to go: Crowds in New Delhi protest corruption India's opposition Bharatiya Janata Party activists stand on a police barricade, protesting in the wake of alleged corruption in the upcoming Commonwealth Games projects in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2010. The games are scheduled to be held Oct. 3-14 in New Delhi. (AP Photo) Police use water cannons to disperse India's opposition Bharatiya Janata Party activists protesting in the wake of alleged corruption in the upcoming Commonwealth Games projects in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Aug.17, 2010. The games are scheduled to be held Oct. 3-14 in New Delhi.(AP Photo) The main stadium is very unfinished In this Aug. 17, 2010 photo, laborers work at Shivaji stadium, one of the practice venues for the upcoming Commonwealth Games, in New Delhi, India. The sporting event which India hoped would herald its emergence as a regional power and serve as a springboard to an Olympic bid has instead turned into a chaotic mess. Less than seven weeks before New Delhi is to host to the Commonwealth Games, venues are still under construction, top officials have been forced out in scandal, costs have soared and many are questioning the wisdom of spending so much money on an event in a nation riddled with social ills. (AP Photo/Saurabh Das) Construction material lies scattered around the stadium In this Aug. 17, 2010 photo, bricks and construction material lie scattered at the Shivaji stadium, one of the practice venues for the upcoming Commonwealth Games, in New Delhi, India. The sporting event which India hoped would herald its emergence as a regional power and serve as a springboard to an Olympic bid has instead turned into a chaotic mess. Less than seven weeks before New Delhi is to host to the Commonwealth Games, venues are still under construction, top officials have been forced out in scandal, costs have soared and many are questioning the wisdom of spending so much money on an event in a nation riddled with social ills. (AP Photo/Saurabh Das) Another stadium is unfinished In this Aug. 17, 2010 photo, construction goes on at Shivaji stadium, one of the practice venues for the upcoming Commonwealth Games, in New Delhi, India. The sporting event which India hoped would herald its emergence as a regional power and serve as a springboard to an Olympic bid has instead turned into a chaotic mess. Less than seven weeks before New Delhi is to host to the Commonwealth Games, venues are still under construction, top officials have been forced out in scandal, costs have soared and many are questioning the wisdom of spending so much money on an event in a nation riddled with social ills. (AP Photo/Saurabh Das) 4 weeks to go: Security personnel try to stop a photographer at the flooded facility Security personnel try to stop the photographer near the waterlogged weightlifting stadium at the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium complex in New Delhi, India, Sunday, Sept. 5, 2010. With less than a month to go before the official opening of the New Delhi Commonwealth Games, organisers continue to struggle with basic preparations like safety certificates for structures and the wherewithal to fight a potential epidemic. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath) 4 weeks to go: Dengue Fever breaks out in New Delhi In this Sept. 7, 2010 file photo, civic workers fumigate a residential colony of dhobis, or traditional laundrymen, to check the spread of malaria and dengue fever in New Delhi, India. Just three weeks before the Commonwealth Games, Indian health officials were Friday playing down the threat of an outbreak of dengue fever, a mosquito-borne virus, in New Delhi. The outbreak is the latest problem facing an event already marred by shoddy construction, missed deadlines and rampant corruption. (AP Photo/Gurinder Osan, File) In this Sept. 7, 2010 file photo, civic workers fumigate a residential colony of dhobis, or traditional laundrymen, to check the spread of malaria and dengue fever in New Delhi, India. Just three weeks before the Commonwealth Games, Indian health officials were Friday playing down the threat of an outbreak of dengue fever, a mosquito-borne virus, in New Delhi. The outbreak is the latest problem facing an event already marred by shoddy construction, missed deadlines and rampant corruption. (AP Photo/Gurinder Osan, File) 3 weeks to go: Manufacturing delays lead to lower than expected merchandise sales The costume for the 2010 Commonwealth Games mascot Shera lies in a school classroom before Shera's interaction with schoolchildren as part of the Commonwealth Games awareness drive in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2010. The Oct. 3-14 games will feature 17 disciplines at 11 venue clusters around the city. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup) 2 weeks to go: New Zealand calls the security inadequate A security guard stands guard as buses meant for use during the Commonwealth Games are parked at a depot in New Delhi, India, Friday, Sept. 17, 2010. The games, which bring together the 71 countries of the Commonwealth, or former British Empire are scheduled to be held from Oct. 3 to 14. (AP Photo/Gurinder Osan) Water for workers is still carried by hand A family carries drinking water in plastic jars to a workers camp near a Commonwealth Games bus depot site in New Delhi, India, Friday, Sept. 17, 2010. The games, which bring together the 71 countries of the Commonwealth, or former British Empire are scheduled to be held from Oct. 3 to 14. (AP Photo/Gurinder Osan) Sept 19: Two Taiwanese tourists are injured in a drive-by shooting This Sunday, Sept. 19, 2010 photograph shows an Indian man passing by as a car catches fire near Jama Masjid mosque in New Delhi, India. Two gunmen on a motorcycle shot and injured two Taiwanese tourists Sunday near one of India's biggest mosques, police said, raising concerns about security less than two weeks before the Commonwealth Games scheduled from Oct. 3-14. (AP Photo) Sept. 20: Police increase security after a tourists are shot Indian police officers stand guard at a police check point in central Connaught Place area of New Delhi, India, Monday, Sept. 20, 2010. Police said they have increased patrols across New Delhi a day after unidentified gunmen shot and wounded two tourists, raising concerns about security less than two weeks before an international sporting event in the Indian capital. (AP Photo/Gurinder Osan) Police guard the stadium overnight Indian security men stand outside the main venue of the Commonwealth Games in New Delhi, India, Sunday, Sept.19, 2010. Two gunmen on a motorcycle opened fire Sunday at a group of tourists near one of India's biggest mosques, injuring two Taiwanese and raising concerns about security less than two weeks before the international sporting event in the Indian capital. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath) Sept. 21: A footbridge collapses! Indian workers remove debris of the collapsed bridge near Jawaharlal Nehru stadium in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2010. A footbridge under construction near the Commonwealth Games main stadium collapsed on Tuesday, injuring people. The games are scheduled to be held from Oct. 3-14. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath) Indian workers remove debris of the collapsed bridge near Jawaharlal Nehru stadium in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2010. A footbridge under construction near the Commonwealth Games main stadium collapsed on Tuesday, injuring people. The games are scheduled to be held from Oct. 3-14. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath) Indian workers remove debris of the collapsed bridge near Jawaharlal Nehru stadium in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2010. A footbridge under construction near the Commonwealth Games main stadium collapsed on Tuesday, injuring people. The games are scheduled to be held from Oct. 3-14. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath) Still think India will dominate the next decade? See why Goldman does >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.