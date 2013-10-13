The Commonwealth Bank Had A Nationwide ATM System Failure Last Night

Getty/ AFP

A major glitch in The Commonwealth Bank’s operating system left customers trying to withdraw money last night stranded.

All Commonwealth ATMs across the country stopped working last night between 7:00pm and 10:00pm.

Here is a chart that shows the spike in problems reported with the bank’s services:

The ABC reports the bank has said it is investigating what caused the glitch.

Our ATM services are back to normal. We apologise sincerely for the inconvenience caused tonight. — CommBank (@CommBank) October 12, 2013





