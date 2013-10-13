The Commonwealth Bank Had A Nationwide ATM System Failure Last Night

A major glitch in The Commonwealth Bank’s operating system left customers trying to withdraw money last night stranded.
All Commonwealth ATMs across the country stopped working last night between 7:00pm and 10:00pm.
Here is a chart that shows the spike in problems reported with the bank’s services:
The ABC reports the bank has said it is investigating what caused the glitch.
Our ATM services are back to normal. We apologise sincerely for the inconvenience caused tonight.
