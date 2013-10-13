The Commonwealth Bank Had A Nationwide ATM System Failure Last Night

Sarah Kimmorley
Getty/ AFP

A major glitch in The Commonwealth Bank’s operating system left customers trying to withdraw money last night stranded.

All Commonwealth ATMs across the country stopped working last night between 7:00pm and 10:00pm.

Post by Commonwealth Bank.

Here is a chart that shows the spike in problems reported with the bank’s services:

aussieoutages.com

The ABC reports the bank has said it is investigating what caused the glitch.


Read more here.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.